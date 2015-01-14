HOUSTON Jan 14 The steep decline in crude oil
prices may put a halt to dividend payouts that regularly yield
10 percent or more from offshore drilling contractors including
Transocean Ltd, analysts and investors said.
Often seen as a last resort to conserve cash, companies
typically are loathe to cut dividends. But the more than 50
percent slide in crude oil prices to under $50 a barrel has
forced oil and gas companies slash spending on exploration.
"Where I see danger to the dividend is really going to be
the offshore rig companies," said Phil Weiss, chief investment
analyst at Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors. "Transocean
is yielding 19 percent, I would expect that to be cut."
When asked, Transocean referred to its third-quarter
earnings call, where it said it remained committed to a
competitive dividend.
Typically, companies prefer to halt share their buyback
programs if they need to retain cash because investors see it as
a less drastic move than cutting a payout, analysts said.
Transocean's and Ensco's annual dividend is $3 per share,
while Noble's payout is $1.50 per share. Noble and Ensco's
payouts currently both yield about 10 percent. By contrast,
onshore drilling contractor Helmerich & Payne has a
dividend yield of about 4 percent.
Rating service Moody's said last week that it is putting
Transocean's investment-grade debt assessment on review for
downgrade, citing the company's looming capital commitments,
including its dividend.
"To remain investment grade they need to come up with a plan
that can include a lot of different things and that doesn't have
to include a dividend cut, but that's obviously a logical thing
to do," said Stuart Miller, an analyst with Moody's Investors
Service.
Transocean's dividend has a higher likelihood of getting cut
than those at Ensco or Noble Corp because both have a lower
payout ratio than Transocean and fewer capital obligations, said
Stewart Glickman, an analyst with S&P Capital IQ.
A payout ratio is a measure of a company's ability to cover
dividends with earnings.
Transocean's dividend needs to be "eliminated or materially
cut," while Ensco's payout is seen as the safest in the group,
Angie Sedita, oilfield service analyst at UBS, said in a
fourth-quarter earnings preview.
A Noble spokesman said the company most recently said it
intends to sustain the dividend at the $1.50 per share level.
Ensco did not comment on its dividend.
(Reporting by Houston Newsroom; Editing by Alan Crosby)