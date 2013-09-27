HOUSTON, Sept 27 The Dominican Republic's 34,000 barrels per day refinery Refidomsa opened an offer to buy 1.27-4.1 million barrels of gasoil to be delivered from November to December, said a tender document seen by Reuters on Friday.

The gasoil must to be delivered at Rio Haina harbour from November 1 to December 31 and prices have to be related to the U.S. Gulf coast gasoil number 2.

The seller has the option to bid separately for 1-3 million barrels of gasoil with 0.5 percent sulfur, 240,000-1 million barrels of gasoil with 0.2 percent sulfur or 30,000-100,000 barrels of gasoil with 15 parts per million sulfur.

Venezuela is the top provider of crude oil and refined products to the Caribbean, including the Dominican Republic.

The state-run company PDVSA bought in 2010 a 49 percent stake in Refidomsa, after the anglo-ducth Shell exited the facility. The Dominican government has the majority stake.

"Considering that buyer has a supply contract sourced out of Venezuela, buyer requests that sellers do not source out of either places, as this contract's purpose is to diversify our sources of supply," the tender says.

The offers should be based on an open line credit payment of 30 days after the deliveries. All invoices shall have the freight segregated. Refidomsa will not accept gasoil including biodiesel.