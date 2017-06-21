(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 21 Crude prices are likely to
remain under pressure until there are signs the number of rigs
drilling for oil in the United States is stabilising or
reversing lower.
U.S. exploration and production firms have hired 530 extra
drilling rigs since the end of May 2016 - 431 to target oil and
99 to focus on gas - according to oilfield services firm Baker
Hughes.
As a result, U.S. crude and natural gas liquids production
is forecast to increase by 780,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2017
and by more than 1 million bpd in 2018, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA).
U.S. producers will seize more than half of the projected
growth in global liquids consumption of 1.54 million bpd in 2017
and 1.62 million bpd in 2018 (“Short-Term Energy Outlook”, EIA,
June 2017).
Experience suggests the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and its non-OPEC allies led by Russia will
eventually respond by increasing their own output to protect
market share against the threat from U.S. shale producers.
The prospect of a renewed rise in OPEC output and global oil
inventories during 2018 has thrown oil prices onto the defensive
over the last four months.
A continued rise in U.S. output during the rest of this year
is unavoidable given the large number of extra rigs put to work
in the first half.
The lag between spudding a new well and first commercial
production averages about six months, so extra rigs in the first
half will ensure continued growth in output during the second
half.
But the fall in prices, if sustained, will eventually cause
the rig count to stabilise, curbing growth in output next year.
The breakeven price for drilling new wells varies
considerably among shale plays and even between different parts
of the same play.
But a recent survey of producers in the major shale plays
conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas showed most
needed U.S. crude prices of $45-50 to break even (“Dallas Fed
Energy Survey”, March 29).
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices have already
declined more than $11 per barrel, over 20 percent, since their
recent peak and are now below $44 per barrel.
Exploration and production firms have added an extra 145
oil-focused rigs in the last 16 weeks even as WTI prices have
fallen. (tmsnrt.rs/2rUnVCT)
But the oil rig count typically responds to changes in WTI
prices with an average lag of 15-20 weeks so it should stabilise
and turn lower within the next four weeks (tmsnrt.rs/2sSBGH9
and tmsnrt.rs/2tsrYIE).
Until the rig count starts to stabilise, however, oil
traders are likely to continue driving prices lower to try to
uncover the pain threshold that forces shale firms to scale back
drilling.
Prices are likely to overshoot on the downside, as traders
drive them lower than necessary owing to the lags in the system,
which will create conditions for a subsequent rally.
Once stabilisation occurs, it should provide some support
for prices, and the relatively large number of hedge fund short
positions should then help fuel a limited rally once fund
managers start to cover them.
Hedge fund managers added nearly 70 million barrels of extra
short positions in WTI and Brent between the end of May and the
middle of June, and are likely to have added even more since
then.
First, however, oil traders need a clear sign that the
drilling fleet is stabilising.
