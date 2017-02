LONDON Aug 8 U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 dropped more than $4 per barrel on Monday as concern over faltering economic growth spread after Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. credit rating and European central banks struggled to contain a deepening debt crisis.

U.S. light, sweet crude for September dropped to a low of $82.65 per barrel, down $4.23, before recovering a little to trade around $83 by 1240 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)