* Total, Chevron earnings climb on oil, refineries
* Latest in oil sector to see rosy quarter
* Production falls slightly at both companies
* Total shares slip; Chevron up 0.6 pct, near record high
By Braden Reddall
Oct 28 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Total (TOTF.PA)
posted higher profits on Friday, the latest two major oil
companies lifted by pricier oil and rosier refining conditions,
even if increasing oil and gas production remains a struggle.
The third-quarter earnings from Total and Chevron capped a
week that saw big profit gains at Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N),
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) and BP Plc (BP.L) as benchmark
Brent oil prices LCOc1 hover near $110 per barrel, nearly 50
percent higher than the year-earlier quarter. [ID:nL5E7LR26O]
Still, oil prices were slightly down from the second
quarter, which helped refineries at these integrated oil
companies (IOCs) post higher margins and profits.
"The IOCs have not typically been getting much credit for
better than expected downstream results," energy-focused
investment bank Simmons & Co wrote in a note to investors.
Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company behind Exxon,
said its profits more than doubled, helped by a gain of about
$500 million from the sale of its Pembroke refinery to Valero
Energy Corp (VLO.N). [ID:nN1E79Q245]
Chevron also bumped up its dividend for a second time this
year, reflecting a strong cash position.
Citigroup said big capital expenditure commitments were
weighing on its European competitors' cash flows, but expected
free cash flow to grow for some of them next year.
For its part, Chevron said on Friday that its 2012 capital
and exploratory (C&E) budget would show a "noticeable increase"
from the $26 billion it expects for this year.
"We have indicated previously that our medium-term C&E
requirements would be robust, a direct result of having such a
healthy and, frankly, enviable development queue," Chief
Financial Officer Pat Yarrington said on a conference call.
OUTPUT DOWN
Total's third-quarter profit rose 24 percent, meeting
market expectations, as its output fell by 1 percent because of
disruptions in Libya. [ID:nL5E7LS0KM]
Chevron saw a drop in output to 2.6 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day (bpd) from 2.74 million a year before. Based
on its outlook, Yarrington said it was fair to expect 2011
production "light" of Chevron's 2.73 million bpd forecast.
Chevron had already said in July that a slower Gulf of
Mexico project ramp-up and a Thai pipeline problem would trim
its 2011 production by about 30,000 bpd.
Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N), the fourth-largest U.S.
oil company, represents an alternative bet for oil investors as
it has no refining like the IOCs, but it has aggressively
pushed for production growth that Barclays Capital said on
Friday had led to negative cash flow in the past six quarters.
Yet shares of Occidental rose another 2 percent on Friday,
following a 10 percent jump a day earlier in response to its
stronger-than-expected results. [ID:nN1E79O1FJ]
Chevron and Total, like their IOC peers, have struggled to
increase oil production in recent years.
Disappointment about this has weighed on oil stocks, and
Total in particular has been punished by investors -- until a
rally that has lifted its stock 27 percent since Sept. 26, when
it raised its 2010-15 average output goal to 3 percent per year
from 2 percent. [ID:nL5E7KQ119]
Chevron is sticking with long-term production growth
targets of 1 percent through 2014, and then 4 percent to 5
percent in the three years after that, driven by Gulf of Mexico
and Australian output. (For a Breakingviews column on Chevron,
click on [ID:nN1E79R0JP])
Assuming oil prices of $100 a barrel, oil companies offered
attractive long-run value, said analyst Kurt Wulff at McDep
Associates. "But investors would like to see a little growth,
and that's hard to come by with the very big companies."
Total has made over $10 billion of acquisitions in the past
18 months, expanding its geographical footprint beyond its
historical heartland of Africa to Australia, Canada and Russia.
Shares in Total fell about 2 percent in Friday trading,
while Chevron shares climbed 0.6 percent to $109.64 -- within
sight of its record high of $110 touched on Thursday.
