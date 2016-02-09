(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
By John Kemp
LONDON, Feb 8 The global economy is being hit by
a slowdown in growth, large swings in exchange rates and
tumbling commodity prices.
These three factors are often portrayed as separate "shocks"
but should really be seen as manifestations of the same maturing
financial and economic cycle.
The case for a single interconnected adjustment was made by
Jaime Caruana, general manager of the Bank for International
Settlements (BIS) on Friday ("Credit, commodities and
currencies" BIS, Feb 5).
The BIS, nicknamed the central bankers' central bank, has
long worried about growing indebtedness in the global economy
and the links between credit conditions, borrowing and growth.
But Caruana highlighted the rapid increase in indebtedness
by private sector, non-financial borrowers in emerging markets.
Private non-financial sector debt in emerging market
economies has increased from 75 percent to 125 percent of GDP
since 2009.
Borrowing by non-financial companies in emerging markets now
represents a higher proportion of GDP than in advanced
economies.
Corporations in emerging markets have been raising their
leverage even as their profitability has been falling in recent
years.
Much of the borrowing has been conducted in U.S. dollars and
was made possible by low interest rates in the United States and
the relative weakness of the U.S. currency.
The BIS found a "strong association between the strength of
the dollar and the dollar-denominated borrowing by emerging
market economy borrowers."
"A 1 percent depreciation of the U.S. dollar is associated
with a 0.6 percentage point increase in the quarterly growth
rate of U.S. dollar-denominated cross border lending outside the
United States."
Until 2011, the steady depreciation of the U.S. dollar
supported emerging market corporate borrowing. The U.S. currency
has been appreciating gently since then, but remained relatively
weak.
But since the end of September 2014, the U.S. currency has
surged higher, and cross-border dollar lending has stalled.
The stock of dollar-denominated debt of non-bank borrowers
outside the United States stopped growing in the third quarter
of 2015 for the first time since the global financial crisis.
"Global liquidity conditions may have peaked for the time
being in emerging economies," Caruana warned.
Some of the dollar borrowing has been used to fund the
acquisition of local currency assets, which creates an
additional source of currency mismatch risk.
The weakening dollar also flattered corporate balance sheets
in emerging markets (and in many advanced economies too) but
that former source of strength has now gone into reverse.
Stronger balance sheets in turn made it possible for
emerging market corporations to contract more loans since it
apparently gave them spare capacity to borrow more, but again
the process is now going into reverse.
OIL AND GAS LENDING
Oil and gas companies were among the biggest borrowers
during the boom years, according to an analysis by the BIS.
The outstanding stock of oil and gas companies' bonds
increased from $455 billion in 2006 to $1.4 trillion in 2014, a
compound annual increase of 15 percent.
Syndicated loans to oil and gas companies increased from
$600 billion to $1.6 trillion over the same period, an annual
increase of 13 percent.
Not all the money went to oil and gas companies in emerging
markets, but a "substantial portion" was lent to state-owned
enterprises in developing countries, according to the BIS (tmsnrt.rs/1TNRctx).
Borrowing by oil and gas companies rose at an annual rate of
25 percent in Brazil, 31 percent in China and 17 percent in
other emerging markets.
Emerging market oil companies "were particularly active in
issuing bonds through offshore subsidiaries," according to the
BIS.
"In many instances, the dollar borrowing by emerging market
economy oil firms coincided with large dividend payments to
their sovereign owners, directly contributing to the budget".
Now emerging market borrowers are caught in a feedback loop
created by increased debt, a rising U.S. dollar, tightening
credit conditions and falling commodity revenues.
The huge shock to emerging markets is being transmitted from
one to another, because emerging markets are often each other's
largest trading partners, as well as back into the advanced
economies via trade and financial channels.
As the BIS concludes: "Rather than being regarded as
separate exogenous shocks, the combination of disappointing
growth, large adjustments in exchange rates and falls in
commodity prices is better seen as a set of outward
manifestations of the combination of maturing financial cycles,
this time in a number of emerging economies, and shifts in
global financial conditions."
