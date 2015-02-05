TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's biggest oil developer, Inpex Corp, said on Thursday its consortium started producing oil from the offshore Nasr oilfield in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24.

A company spokeswoman did not say how much oil it was pumping initially, citing a confidentiality agreement. Full development on the field, located about 130 km (81 miles) northwest of Abu Dhabi City, is under way and after completion, production is set to peak at 65,000 barrels per day.

The Tokyo-based firm's wholly owned subsidiary has a 12 percent stake in the project. Other participants are Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) (60 percent), BP (14.67 percent) and Total (13.33 percent). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Alan Raybould)