BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's biggest oil developer, Inpex Corp, said on Thursday its consortium started producing oil from the offshore Nasr oilfield in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24.
A company spokeswoman did not say how much oil it was pumping initially, citing a confidentiality agreement. Full development on the field, located about 130 km (81 miles) northwest of Abu Dhabi City, is under way and after completion, production is set to peak at 65,000 barrels per day.
The Tokyo-based firm's wholly owned subsidiary has a 12 percent stake in the project. Other participants are Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) (60 percent), BP (14.67 percent) and Total (13.33 percent). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Alan Raybould)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.