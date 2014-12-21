ABU DHABI Dec 21 The United Arab Emirates oil
minister urged all of the world's producers on Sunday not to
raise their oil output next year, saying this would quickly
stabilise prices.
"We invite everyone to do what OPEC did and take a step to
balance the market through not offering additional products in
2015, and if everyone abides by (the) OPEC decision, the market
will stabilise and it will stabilise quickly," Suhail Bin
Mohammed al-Mazroui said.
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting
of ministers of the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OAPEC) in Abu Dhabi.
OPEC's decision late last month to leave its output ceiling
unchanged, rather than cutting it, was followed by a fresh
plunge of oil prices.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said last week that the
continuing price slide was a "political conspiracy"; Iran needs
a high oil price to ease pressure on its state finances.
But Mazroui said on Sunday: "There is no conspiracy, there
is no targeting of anyone. This is a market and it goes up and
down."
