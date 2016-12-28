Dec 28 U.S. oil and gas companies are seeing their credit limits expand for the first time in two years as improving oil prices increase the value of their reserves against which banks lend. Oil and gas companies that have so far announced the results of a biannual revision of borrowing limits report an average increase of about 5 percent in credit lines. Data below show reserve base lending (RBL) lines both before and after the latest redeterminations. RIC Company RBL - RBL - RBL - Pct Date Before After Change change Disclos (mln) (mln) (mln) ed REXX.O Rex Energy $190.0 $190 $0 0.0 3-Oct Corp SM.N SM Energy Co $1,250 $1,350 $100 8 5-Oct AR.N Antero $4,500 $4,750 $250 5.6 16-Oct Resources Corp DNR.N Denbury $1,050 $1,050 $0 0 17-Oct Resources Inc OAS.N Oasis $1,150 $1,150 $0 0 18-Oct Petroleum Inc GST.A Gastar $100 $85 -$15 -15 21-Nov Exploration Inc CRZO.O Carrizo Oil & $600 $600 $0 0 24-Oct Gas Inc SYRG.A Synergy $145 $160 $15 10.3 25-Oct Resources Corp MEMP.O* Memorial $925 $740 -$185 -20 28-Oct Production Partners LP MCEP.O Mid-Con Energy $105 $140 $35 33.3 31-Oct Partners LP MTDR.K Matador $300 $400 $100 33.3 2-Nov Resources Co PE.N Parsley Energy $475 $900 $425 89.5 2-Nov Inc CRC.N California $2,300 $2,300 $0 0 3-Nov Resources Corp ECR.N Eclipse $125 $125 $0 0 3-Nov Resources Corp BCEI.N Bonanza Creek $200 $150 -$50 -25 4-Nov Energy Inc AXAS.O Abraxas $120 $115 -$5 -4.2 8-Nov Petroleum Corp NOG.A Northern Oil $350 $350 $0 0 8-Nov and Gas Inc WPX.N WPX Energy Inc $1,025 $1,025 $0 0 3-Nov EGN.N Energen Corp $1,050 $1,050 $0 0 8-Nov CHK.N** Chesapeake $4,000 $3,800 -$200 0 3-Nov Energy Corp WLL.N Whiting $2,600 $2,500 -$100 -3.8 27-Oct Petroleum Corp AREX.O Approach $325 $325 $0 0 9-Nov Resources Inc CDEV.O Centennial $140 $200 $60 42.9 9-Nov Resource Development Inc BBG.N Bill Barrett $335 $300 -$35 -10.4 3-Nov Corp EVEP.O EV Energy $450 $450 $0 0 1-Nov Partners LP FANG.O Diamondback $700 $1,000 $300 42.9 7-Nov Energy Inc VNOM.O Viper Energy $175 $275 $100 57.1 8-Nov Partners LP LGCY.O Legacy $630 $600 -$30 -4.8 25-Oct Reserves LP RICE.N Rice Energy $1,000 $1,450 $450 45 25-Oct Inc VNR.O Vanguard $1,325 $1,100 -$225 -17 8-Nov Natural Resources LLC RSPP.N RSP Permian $600 $950 $350 58.3 20-Dec Inc SN.N Sanchez Energy $350 $350 $0 0 12-Dec Corp SPP.A Sanchez $205.10 $215.10 $10 4.8 1-Dec Production Partners LP LONE.O Lonestar $120 $112 -$8 -6.6 30-Nov Resources US Inc TOTAL $28,915 $30,257 $1,342 4.6 * Will be further reduced to $720 mln, effective Dec 1 ** As a result of asset sales (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)