Dec 28 U.S. oil and gas companies are seeing their credit limits
expand for the first time in two years as improving oil prices increase the
value of their reserves against which banks lend.
Oil and gas companies that have so far announced the results of a biannual
revision of borrowing limits report an average increase of about 5 percent in
credit lines. Data below show reserve base lending (RBL) lines both before and
after the latest redeterminations.
RIC Company RBL - RBL - RBL - Pct Date
Before After Change change Disclos
(mln) (mln) (mln) ed
REXX.O Rex Energy $190.0 $190 $0 0.0 3-Oct
Corp
SM.N SM Energy Co $1,250 $1,350 $100 8 5-Oct
AR.N Antero $4,500 $4,750 $250 5.6 16-Oct
Resources Corp
DNR.N Denbury $1,050 $1,050 $0 0 17-Oct
Resources Inc
OAS.N Oasis $1,150 $1,150 $0 0 18-Oct
Petroleum Inc
GST.A Gastar $100 $85 -$15 -15 21-Nov
Exploration
Inc
CRZO.O Carrizo Oil & $600 $600 $0 0 24-Oct
Gas Inc
SYRG.A Synergy $145 $160 $15 10.3 25-Oct
Resources Corp
MEMP.O* Memorial $925 $740 -$185 -20 28-Oct
Production
Partners LP
MCEP.O Mid-Con Energy $105 $140 $35 33.3 31-Oct
Partners LP
MTDR.K Matador $300 $400 $100 33.3 2-Nov
Resources Co
PE.N Parsley Energy $475 $900 $425 89.5 2-Nov
Inc
CRC.N California $2,300 $2,300 $0 0 3-Nov
Resources Corp
ECR.N Eclipse $125 $125 $0 0 3-Nov
Resources Corp
BCEI.N Bonanza Creek $200 $150 -$50 -25 4-Nov
Energy Inc
AXAS.O Abraxas $120 $115 -$5 -4.2 8-Nov
Petroleum Corp
NOG.A Northern Oil $350 $350 $0 0 8-Nov
and Gas Inc
WPX.N WPX Energy Inc $1,025 $1,025 $0 0 3-Nov
EGN.N Energen Corp $1,050 $1,050 $0 0 8-Nov
CHK.N** Chesapeake $4,000 $3,800 -$200 0 3-Nov
Energy Corp
WLL.N Whiting $2,600 $2,500 -$100 -3.8 27-Oct
Petroleum Corp
AREX.O Approach $325 $325 $0 0 9-Nov
Resources Inc
CDEV.O Centennial $140 $200 $60 42.9 9-Nov
Resource
Development
Inc
BBG.N Bill Barrett $335 $300 -$35 -10.4 3-Nov
Corp
EVEP.O EV Energy $450 $450 $0 0 1-Nov
Partners LP
FANG.O Diamondback $700 $1,000 $300 42.9 7-Nov
Energy Inc
VNOM.O Viper Energy $175 $275 $100 57.1 8-Nov
Partners LP
LGCY.O Legacy $630 $600 -$30 -4.8 25-Oct
Reserves LP
RICE.N Rice Energy $1,000 $1,450 $450 45 25-Oct
Inc
VNR.O Vanguard $1,325 $1,100 -$225 -17 8-Nov
Natural
Resources LLC
RSPP.N RSP Permian $600 $950 $350 58.3 20-Dec
Inc
SN.N Sanchez Energy $350 $350 $0 0 12-Dec
Corp
SPP.A Sanchez $205.10 $215.10 $10 4.8 1-Dec
Production
Partners LP
LONE.O Lonestar $120 $112 -$8 -6.6 30-Nov
Resources US
Inc
TOTAL $28,915 $30,257 $1,342 4.6
* Will be further reduced to $720 mln, effective Dec 1
** As a result of asset sales
(Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)