* Africa-focused firm slashed exploration budget by 80 pct
* Activity focused on low-cost technology
* Exploration declines by around 26 pct in 2015
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, July 7 Africa-focused Tullow Oil
is turning to low-cost technology in its search for new oil
reserves after the collapse in the price of crude and a poor run
of discoveries forced the company to slash its exploration
budget by 80 percent.
Energy companies worldwide, from wildcatters to
international behemoths, cut spending in an effort to keep their
books balanced after the near-halving of oil prices since last
June as a result of sharp growth in global supplies.
British-based Tullow slashed its exploration budget for this
year to $200 million from a target of $1 billion in 2014. Its
reduced programme includes wells in Gabon, Kenya, the
Netherlands, Suriname and Pakistan.
"We can stay busy without drilling at the moment," Angus
McCoss, Tullow Oil's exploration director, told Reuters.
Independent exploration and production companies have
suffered a dramatic drop in stock prices over the past year.
Tullow's shares have sunk by more than 60 percent, compared with
the FTSE Oil and Gas index's 24 percent decline.
But while drilling is placed on the back burner, Tullow is
pushing ahead with the less complex and costly aspects of
exploration such as seismic surveys of geological rock
formations to locate areas of potential reserves.
"We have seismic data to generate new prospects for the
years ahead. This is the kind of time where you ease back from
the drilling expenditure, which is the lion's share, 60-70
percent, of exploration budgets," McCoss said.
"You can halve your drilling but stay in seismic
interpretation and getting extensions on existing acreage."
The company, which produces around 75,000 barrels per day of
oil equivalent, mostly in West Africa, wrote off in January $2.3
billion as a result of the low oil price and after hitting a
string of non-commercial wells.
Tullow now focuses on its producing assets and the TEN
project in Ghana, which is expected to start in mid-2016.
DECLINE
The global number of exploration wells drilled or planned to
be drilled in 2015 has fallen by around 26 percent from a year
earlier to 1,004, according to Mangesh Hirve, analyst at
1Derrick consultancy.
Exploration has historically been a high-risk, high-cost and
high-reward business. But recent years have seen a rise in
exploration costs and a decline in the size and number of finds,
which forced many companies to rethink their exploration
strategies even before the fall in oil prices.
According to McCoss, the increase in exploration costs and
the later stage of production costs led to a tripling of the
size of reserves needed to be discovered in order to make a
field commercially viable - to 300 million barrels - between the
mid-2000s and 2014.
The sharp slowdown in exploration activity has led to an
equally large drop in costs for oil rigs and exploration
services.
"Now we are in a different world, we are going through a
reset and costs are coming down. We are seeing quite a dramatic
shift in the cost structure for the industry," McCoss said.
"We are seeing 20 percent deflation in some parts but we
have still got some ways to go."
Complex and expensive exploration through deepwater drilling
thousands of metres below the ocean surface was sharply reduced
over the past year, particularly in Africa and Asia, according
to 1Derrick data.
A rare exception in the current environment is Royal Dutch
Shell's plan to resume this summer its exploration of
the Alaskan arctic sea after the campaign was suspended in 2012
when a rig ran aground.
"There is some momentum still among super majors around deep
water," McCoss said.
"There are certainly going to be big volumes out there, but
once you start drilling beyond 2.5 kilometres of water in
high-pressure deepwater sediment you are talking about $150-$200
million each (well), and that is where some of the
differentiation is taking place in the industry."
