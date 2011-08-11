UPDATE 2-UAE's Dana Gas freezes Egypt investments over debts
* Q4 net profit tumbles 95 pct, share price falls (Adds CEO comments, detail, context)
Aug 11 3 months to Jun. 30 2011: Panoro Energy ASA (Millions of dollars unless otherwise stated)
Latest Year
Ago Net Revenue 7.8 8.6 EBIT 1.2 1.4 Pretax profit -2.7 -2.6 Net profit -10.2 -3.5
* Q4 net profit tumbles 95 pct, share price falls (Adds CEO comments, detail, context)
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.