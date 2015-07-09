(Adds Navy commander on difficulty of using exports to advance
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, July 9 Lifting the U.S. ban on oil
exports would bolster energy security in Europe by allowing
countries to find alternative sources, the Czech Republic
ambassador to the United States told lawmakers considering a
bill to do away with the trade restriction.
"The larger the number of stable democracies among the
world's exporters, the more robust the energy security of the
Czech Republic and the European Union will be," Petr Gandalovic,
the ambassador told a House energy subcommittee on Thursday.
The country has worked to reduce its dependence on oil and
gas from Russia, the top energy supplier to many Eastern
European countries. A recently built oil pipeline connects the
Czech Republic to an Italian port via Germany.
Another witness said Europe's refineries are built to use
Russian heavy crude, so China would be the top beneficiary if
the export ban was lifted. Backers of lifting the ban point to
Russian aggression in Ukraine as an opportunity for the use of
energy diplomacy. "This notion makes little sense," Kirk
Lippold, a retired Navy commander said.
The House panel was considering a bill sponsored by
Representative Joe Barton, a Texas Republican, to lift the ban
Congress passed in 1975 after the Arab oil embargo spurred fears
of oil shortages. The measure has 75 cosponsors in the
435-member chamber. Many lawmakers have been hesitant to support
the bill, worried they could be blamed if exports of crude are
linked to any subsequent rise in U.S. gasoline prices.
Many lawmakers remain worried about fuel prices despite
reports from Columbia University, think tanks including the
Brookings Institution, and government agencies that say lifting
the export ban would likely push gasoline prices down slightly,
because it would boost crude supplies into global markets.
The General Accountability Office, or GAO, summarized the
reports in a study this week, saying U.S. fuel prices could fall
1.5 cents to 13 cents per gallon, if the trade restriction was
lifted. The report can be seen at: 1.usa.gov/1KQ1O82.
Representative Bobby Rush, a Democrat from Illinois, said
the ban "may in fact be outdated," but stopped short of saying
he favored Barton's bill. One option could be to target crude
exports to certain regions to maximize U.S. diplomacy efforts,
he said. Rush is working on a bill to allow exports of U.S.
energy to Cuba.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska who heads
the Senate Energy Committee, has also introduced a bill to lift
the ban. It has 14 cosponsors in the 100-member chamber.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)