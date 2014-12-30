(Updates para 2 to make clear identical text has been re-posted
to website; adds additional points of clarification)
Dec 30 The U.S. Department of Commerce released
on Tuesday a long-awaited explanation of what petroleum is
allowed to be shipped under the nation's contentious 40-year ban
on exports of most domestic crude.
The new guidance from the Bureau of Industry and Security
(BIS) was posted on its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) webpage
at around 1 pm EST. The text was briefly removed from the site a
few minutes later, but then identical text was re-posted by 1:40
pm. It was not clear why the posting was temporarily removed.
The FAQ laid out many of the basic legal tenets governing
the regulations, including:
* Confirmation that BIS would generally approve applications
to export crude oil, so long as the intent was "consistent with
the national interest and the purposes of the Energy Policy and
Conservation Act."
* Confirmation that lease condensate processed through a
distillation toward is considered a petroleum product;
* Clarification that pressure reduction alone, and flash
drums with so-called heater-treaters or separators, does not
qualify as "distillation" for export;
* Clarification on a range of criteria used to determine
what meets the threshold for "distillation", the process
required to convert un-exportable crude into exportable
products;
* Reminder that most petroleum products may be "exported to
most of the world without a license";
* Clarification that "a minimum amount of mixing" between
exportable foreign crude and restricted domestic crude may be
allowed.
The published guidelines were as follows:
1. What are the restrictions on the export of crude oil?
Crude oil is subject to short supply export controls;
section 754.2 of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) (15
C.F.R. Parts 730-774) sets forth the restrictions relating to
the export of crude oil. These restrictions are derived from a
number of statutory provisions, such as the Energy Policy and
Conservation Act of 1975 (EPCA). Per the EAR, a license is
required to export crude oil (as defined in the Section 754.2(a)
of the EAR) to all destinations, including Canada.
Section 754.2(b)(1) provides for approval of licenses in the
following instances:
- Exports of crude oil from Alaska's Cook Inlet;
- Exports of oil to Canada for consumption or use therein;
- Exports in connection with refining or exchange of strategic
petroleum reserve oil;
- Exports of certain California heavy crude oil;
- Exports consistent with certain international agreements;
- Exports consistent with Presidential findings; and
- Exports of foreign origin crude oil not comingled with
domestic crude.
The EPCA and other statutes generally ban the export of
crude oil in other instances. However, pursuant to 754.2(b)(2),
BIS will consider applications on a case-by-case basis and
generally will approve them if the proposed exports are
consistent with the national interest and the purposes of the
Energy Policy and Conservation Act.
2. How do I determine if my commodity is crude oil?
Crude oil is defined in the Section 754.2(a) of the EAR as
"a mixture of hydrocarbons that existed in liquid phase in
underground reservoirs and remains liquid at atmospheric
pressure after passing through surface separating facilities and
which has not been processed through a crude oil distillation
tower. Included are reconstituted crude petroleum, and lease
condensate and liquid hydrocarbons produced from tar sands,
gilsonate, and oil shale. Drip gases are also included, but
topped crude oil, residual oil, and other finished and
unfinished oils are excluded."
Furthermore, crude oils controlled in Export Control
Classification Number (ECCN) 1C981 are listed by Schedule B
number in Supplement 1 to Part 754.
3. Is lease condensate considered crude oil?
Lease condensate, including lease condensate produced from
tar sands, gilsonite, and oil shale, is defined as crude oil in
Section 754.2(a) of the EAR. Lease condensate is also classified
as a crude oil under ECCN 1C981.
However, under 754.2(a), lease condensate that has been
processed through a crude oil distillation tower is not crude
oil but a petroleum product. Petroleum products are subject to
few export restrictions. Those unsure whether their lease
condensate has been processed sufficiently to be considered a
petroleum product eligible for export may request a formal
Commodity Classification from BIS, in accordance with the
procedures described in EAR Section 748.3.
4. What is required in order for liquid hydrocarbons to have
been "processed through a crude oil distillation tower"?
Under Section 754.2(a) of the EAR, liquid hydrocarbons that
have not been processed through a crude oil distillation tower
are classified as crude oil. Liquid hydrocarbons processed
through a crude oil distillation tower are classified as
petroleum products (EAR99). 15 CFR 754.2(a).
Distillation is the process of separating a mixture of
components according to their differences in boiling points. In
order for liquid hydrocarbons to be classified as petroleum
products, there must be material processing through a crude oil
distillation tower. If there is no processing in the
distillation tower, or the processing is de minimis, the liquid
hydrocarbons will not qualify as petroleum products.
Processes that utilize pressure reduction alone to separate
vapors from liquid or pressure changes at a uniform temperature,
such as flash drums with heater treaters or separators, do not
constitute processing through a crude oil distillation tower.
Crude oil processed through such equipment remains classified as
crude oil.
The factors BIS will consider in reviewing commodity
classifications to determine whether the product has been
"processed through a crude oil distillation tower" include,
among others:
(1) Whether the distillation process materially transforms
the crude oil, by using heat to induce evaporation and
condensation, into liquid streams that are chemically distinct
from the crude oil input;
(2) The change in API gravity between the input of the
process and the output of the process;
(3) The change in percentage of different types of
hydrocarbons between the input and output of the process;
(4) Whether the streams resulting from distillation have
purposes other than allowing the product to be classified as
exportable petroleum products, such as use as petrochemical
feedstock, diluent, and gasoline blendstock;
(5) Whether the distillation process utilizes temperature
gradients and has significant internal structures, such as trays
or packing, and differentiated output streams;
(6) Whether the distillation uses towers with more
mechanical complexity and heat, higher residence time, internal
structures that promote condensation and better separation, and
a consistent quality liquid streams (also called cuts or
fractions) than equipment used to separate vapors and liquids
for transportation needs.
These factors are not intended to be categorical or
exhaustive. In reviewing commodity classification applications,
BIS will look at the particular circumstances of each
application to determine whether the output of a process can be
considered a petroleum product under the current regulatory
definition.
5. Is an export license required to export refined petroleum
products?
Most petroleum products (listed by Schedule B number in
Supplement No. 1 to part 754) are classified as EAR99 and may
therefore be exported to most of the world without a license
(the exception is exports to embargoed destinations). However,
if the petroleum product was produced or derived from the Naval
Petroleum Reserve, then it is covered by ECCN 1C982 and is
subject to the licensing requirements for that ECCN described in
Section 754.3 of the EAR.
6. According to the Regulations, "foreign-origin" crude oil
can be exported (with a valid license) as long as it is not
"co-mingled" with domestic crude oil. What is the acceptable
level of domestic crude that can be mixed with foreign crude and
still be eligible for export?
The Regulations do not specify any de minimis amount of
U.S.-origin oil that can be co-mingled with the foreign oil.
However, BIS understands that a minimal amount of mixing may
occur due to incidental contact in pipelines and/or storage
tanks when foreign and U.S. origin-oil is sequentially
transported or stored in the same pipeline or tank. We encourage
those applying for export licenses for foreign-origin crude to
include in their application an explanation of the precautions
they are taking to ensure that U.S. crude oil is not mixed with
the foreign-origin crude, other than incidental contact.
