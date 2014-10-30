(Adds reaction from Senator Murkowski, nonprofit group)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Oct 30 A government study on
Thursday essentially supported the notion that easing the
decades-old restriction on exporting U.S. crude was more likely
to lower than raise gasoline prices for American motorists, a
conclusion that could ease concerns among lawmakers about
changing the policy.
U.S. gasoline prices are mainly set by global oil prices,
the Energy Information Administration said in a highly
anticipated analysis.
"The effect that a relaxation of current limitations on U.S.
crude oil exports would have on U.S. gasoline prices would
likely depend on its effect on international crude oil prices,
such as Brent, rather than its effect on domestic crude prices,"
said the EIA.
The report is the latest to conclude that allowing exports
will not, by itself, significantly raise local pump prices, a
key concern of opponents of lifting the ban.
The EIA, part of the Department of Energy, said that since
domestic gasoline prices are set more by the global market, they
would be less affected by a change in domestic policy.
This should bolster the case for lifting the ban by oil
producers such as Pioneer Natural Resources, Anadarko
Petroleum and Marathon Oil, which want an
expanded market for their crude.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, who in
January started a campaign to relax the oil export ban, said the
report proves that a change in policy would be advantageous to
the United States.
"If domestic gasoline prices are tied to the Brent worldwide
index price, then exporting U.S. oil to our friends and allies
will not raise gasoline prices here at home and should, in fact,
help drive down prices," she said in a statement.
Several think tanks, from Resources for the Future to the
Brookings Institution, as well as the federal Government
Accountability Office (GAO), have also found that a policy
change would have only minor price impact.
But relatively few politicians have joined Murkowski in
pressing for change as they weigh the political implications of
relaxing the ban, imposed by Congress in the 1970s.
"It will add yet another, and perhaps more resonant, drum
beat to the slow march toward modernizing U.S. crude oil export
policy, but it does not change the fact that this will be a
multi-factor and very political decision," said David
Livingston, an associate with the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace.
He said while domestic gasoline prices may feel little
overall impact from a policy change, the price impacts could
vary across different U.S. regions due to infrastructure
bottlenecks and local market quirks.
Environmental groups say relaxed export laws will lead to
higher greenhouse gas emissions, even as the Obama
administration aims to cut carbon pollution in the power sector
and other sections of the economy.
Oil refiners such as PBF Energy, Monroe Energy and
Philadelphia Energy Services, have joined forces to push back
against the drive to ease the ban in Congress, fearing their
input prices will rise.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Ros
Krasny, James Dalgleish, Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)