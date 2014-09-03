By Catherine Ngai
| NEW YORK, Sept 3
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Pioneer Natural Resources
, benefited from improved pricing as a result of its
ability to sell an ultra-light oil called condensate outside of
the United States.
Pioneer said it is in negotiations with foreign buyers to
sell condensate, which the company produces and has authority to
export.
The oil was previously sold at around $15 a barrel below
U.S. crude oil prices. Prices for the historically discounted
grade have significantly improved due to Pioneer's license to
export the oil.
"Pricing continues to improve," Pioneer Chief Executive
Officer Scott Sheffield said during a webcast of his
presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. He did
not offer specifics on how much the price has increased.
Pioneer, along with Enterprise Product Partners LP,
received the green light from the Commerce Department in March
to export condensate, a ruling that became public in June.
The company has exported two cargos already, he said. One
was to South Korea and the other to Europe.
Sheffield added that he expects the Commerce Department to
approve several more applications to export condensate, provided
it goes through the proper distillation process.
He also said he is optimistic that the Obama administration
or the next administration will remove the ban on exporting on
crude oil, considering geopolitical issues in Russia and Europe.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Jonathan Oatis)