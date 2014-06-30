(Repeats story that ran earlier)
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, June 30 After decades of isolation,
the United States is set to become a major player in the global
trade of ultra light oil as recent government export approvals
attract interest across the world.
Following rulings disclosed this week, U.S. companies can
now export the light, gaseous petroleum known as condensate
after a forty-year ban, giving them access to needy markets in
Latin America and Asia and potentially threatening the dominance
of other established producers in the Middle East and Africa.
Companies are ready to ship condensate from some of the
United States' massive oil and gas fields within weeks. By the
end of the year, as much as 300,000 barrels could be exported
each day, according to analysts at Citi in New York, a timely
event as Asian countries increase capacity to import and
exporters elsewhere face headwinds.
"It could have an enormous impact," said Al Troner a
condensate expert and president of Asia Pacific Energy
Consulting. "It could happen within the next two weeks."
Up to one million barrels of condensate is produced each day
in the United States, all of which can be exported after some
basic refining to reduce volatility, known as stabilizing,
according to the U.S. ruling. That is double the amount exported
by Qatar, the world's leading condensate producer.
The amount exported and where it goes depends on the kind of
condensate that is produced and whether it is the right grade to
feed petrochemical plants in China or Japan or to dilute heavy
crude produced in Latin America.
Enterprise Products Partners and Pioneer Natural
Resources this week both said that they have received
private go-ahead from the Commerce Department to export
condensate. Enterprise said it is ready to start exporting
anytime.
Exports of condensate, a major feedstock for the
petrochemical industry, will provide the first outlet for the
vast amounts of oil and gas now produced in the United States.
It will also give an inkling of the impact that a U.S. drilling
boom could finally have abroad if other types of crude are
approved for export.
Buyers are already interested, not just in nearby Latin
America - the closest destination for U.S. condensate - but
further afield in India and east Asia, traders and sources said.
In Latin America, companies could use condensate as a
substitute for naphtha to lighten local heavy crude. Venezuela's
state-run oil producer PDVSA and firms operating in Colombia
including Ecopetrol and Pacific Rubiales, some
of which already buy from West Africa, are "lined up waiting to
buy light crudes and condensates if the price is right" said one
trader working in crude purchases, speaking on the condition of
anonymity.
In India, Essar Oil's chief executive L K Gupta
said "we will look at buying condensate from the United States
if the pricing is right. We do buy condensate and if a new
source is opening up that is good for us".
It is unclear what the cost of U.S. condensates would be,
given that the price depends on the density and where it is
produced. Some condensate from the Eagle Ford play in Texas does
appear to be cheaper than some grades currently exported from
Australia's North West Shelf, according to traders and Reuters
data.
"According to an internal analysis at our company, the U.S.
condensate based upon (U.S.) WTI pricing appears to have cost
competitiveness compared with those from the Middle East based
upon Dubai crude," said one Seoul-based refining source, adding
that competitive U.S. exports could help bring down global
prices.
LENGTH TO TIGHTNESS
The Middle East dominates supply of condensate. Qatar and
Iran export 760,000 barrels per day combined, about half daily
global supply, according to a presentation in November by
analysts at Facts Global Energy. Australia and Africa make up
most of the rest.
The majority of supply heads to Asia, where importers like
China, Japan and South Korea have build processing plants known
as splitters that can turn condensate into naphtha and other
oil-related products. In Asia Pacific, splitters can process up
to 900,000 barrels per day of condensate, according to Facts.
But as demand rises, production from existing exporters is
faltering. In Australia, where condensate is a by-product of
liquefied natural gas production, exports are already declining
in part because new gas produced is "drier" than before. In
Qatar, domestic demand is set to slow exports. Iranian output
has been hampered by sanctions.
"The condensate market East may move from length to
tightness," the Facts report said.
It remains to be seen if the United States can fill the gap,
and it is expected to take time to determine whether U.S.
condensate is compatible with Asian importers' needs. Some said
that no moves have been made to export condensate to Asia from
the United States. Sampling could take months, others said.
But with demand on the rise, the United States could offer
unexpected respite.
"What we hope is this (U.S.) export will help pull down
prices of shipments from the Middle East as overall supplies in
the global market increase," the Seoul-based refinery source
said.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister in New York, Marianna Parraga
in Houston, Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Meeyoung Cho in Seoul,
Florence Tan in Singapore, James Topham and Osamu Tsukimori in
Tokyo; writing by Edward McAllister; editing by Jessica
Resnick-Ault, Bernard Orr)