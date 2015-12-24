* U.S. congress has lifted 40-year old crude export ban
* But economics of U.S. crude exports to Asia are tight
* Asia gasoline demand may open window for condensate
imports
* Some sellers, buyers want deals despite shaky economics
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Asian oil traders may seek to
import U.S. light crude after the repeal of a decades-old export
ban as a small window of opportunity appears to have opened
because of surging demand in Asia for light fuels like naphtha
and gasoline.
The U.S. government this month lifted the ban that barred
almost all grades of crude exports to countries other than
Canada, though analysts agree the repeal is unlikely to cause a
large rise in exports.
The biggest obstacle to U.S. exports to Asia is a recent
rise in U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices
to parity and even above the global benchmark Brent,
undermining the economics of such trade flows. WTI is also
trading higher than the primary Asian crude benchmark Dubai.
However, Asian governments have pushed their refiners to
diversify their supply from Middle East oil producers. That
could start some cargoes flowing to the region. Oil traders also
want to establish themselves early in the trade route.
"Rare arbitrage opportunities to export crude to other
places besides Canada will become more common," Barclays said
following the lifting of the export ban, although it added that
the immediate impact would be small.
Some arbitrage opportunities may be opening to Asia,
particularly around condensates, as premiums for Middle East
supplies of the light oil are at records and Australian cargoes
are at multi-year highs.
This month, Qatari condensate sold for February at a record
of about $6 a barrel premium to Dubai crude, meaning it's
trading at about $39.50 based on current Dubai swaps prices.
Australian condensate sold at a premium of about $4.70 to dated
Brent, or about $41 based on the current dated Brent price.
Assuming these premiums hold and that the U.S. sellers might
trade at a discount to WTI, should their production costs allow
it, and to be an early mover in the business, such U.S. exports
to Asia might be feasible.
"If you have decently low production costs, good shipping
contacts, and maybe are willing to accept a certain discount or
even loss on your first sales in Asia, then you'll likely find
willing buyers in the region," one oil trader in Singapore said.
STRONG DEMAND FOR LIGHT CRUDE
Light crude demand is strong in Asia amid rising gasoline
consumption growth in China and India, a trend that should
continue in 2016. Asian refiners want more condensate for
splitters or blending to increase their gasoline yield.
"Gasoline and naphtha demand will be strong amidst rising
car sales and miles driven in Asia and strong petrochemical
demand East of Suez, so once again light ends will lead next
year," said consultants Energy Aspects in their 2016 market
outlook.
Tanker rates are another big variable for the arbitrage and
they have been high, which could make U.S.-Asia voyages
unprofitable unless sellers are willing to accept discounts in
order to establish themselves.
But there is more than just the economics at play. South
Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said this week
the country's refiners were hoping to diversify its suppliers
and are looking to import U.S. condensate as light oil supplies
in Asia were tight.
Still, Asian refiners may have a limited appetite for U.S.
condensate because of quality differences from the supply they
normally purchase from the Middle East and Asia.
"It's not all about price but also technical issues that
Asian refiners have to overcome to run U.S. light tight oil
(LTO)," said Emril Jamil, senior analyst at Thomson Reuters Oil
Research & Forecasts.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)