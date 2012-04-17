GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 1-1/2-year high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
WASHINGTON, April 17 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday reversed a decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that had ruled a crude oil pipeline owned by Exxon Mobil Corp had market power, and thus the rates it charged had to be capped.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that the record showed that producers and shippers of Western Canadian oil had "numerous competitive alternatives" to the Pegasus pipeline for moving the oil.
The Pegasus pipeline, which runs from Illinois to Texas, "does not possess market power," the appeals court ruled.
(Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
Feb 23 U.S. fishing and conservation groups sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday, seeking to protect wild salmon threatened by rising water temperatures attributed in part to climate change in two major rivers of the Pacific Northwest.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 France's Engie SA, looking to sell a coal-fired power station in Australia that could fetch $1 billion, expects to attract more interest from international firms than local players, its Asia Pacific head said.