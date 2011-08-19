LONDON Aug 19 U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell more than $3 on Friday, extending a deep sell-off spurred by renewed anxiety about the health of the world economy and its implications for fuel demand.

Brent LCOc1 was trading at $105.34, down $1.65 a barrel by 0800 GMT, off a session low of $105.06, while U.S. crude CLc1 dropped $2.74 a barrel to $79.64. It earlier touched a low of $79.17. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)