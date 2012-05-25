LONDON May 25 U.S. crude futures turned briefly negative on Friday, and Brent Crude trimmed gains, pressured by fresh concern about European economies after Spain's wealthiest autonomous region, Catalonia, needs financing help from the central government.

By 1240 GMT, U.S. crude was up 6 cents at $90.72, having been negative minutes earlier, while Brent crude was up 24 cents at $106.79, having earlier reached the day's high of $107.24.

(Reporting by Simon Falush)