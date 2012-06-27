LONDON, June 27 Brent crude oil fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, pressured by concerns about the lack of progress on a plan to tackle Europe's debt crisis.

By 0825 GMT, Brent was down $1.08 at $91.94 per barrel. U.S. crude was down 56 cents at $78.80.

Low expectations for a bold move from a Thursday summit of European leaders to halt contagion from the 30-month long debt crisis once again switched the focus back to a weak demand outlook for oil. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)