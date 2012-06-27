Cenovus Energy swings to profit as production rises
Feb 16 Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc swung to a quarterly profit, as production rose and costs fell.
LONDON, June 27 Brent crude oil fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, pressured by concerns about the lack of progress on a plan to tackle Europe's debt crisis.
By 0825 GMT, Brent was down $1.08 at $91.94 per barrel. U.S. crude was down 56 cents at $78.80.
Low expectations for a bold move from a Thursday summit of European leaders to halt contagion from the 30-month long debt crisis once again switched the focus back to a weak demand outlook for oil. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among mining firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.
LONDON, Feb 16 World stocks hit an all time high on Thursday as the latest round of robust global data matched hopes that major economies like the United States will soon be serving up large helpings of fiscal stimulus.