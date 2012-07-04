Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
LONDON, July 4 Brent crude futures fell $1 on Wednesday, retreating after sharp gains the previous session.
By 0823 GMT July Brent crude futures were down 95 cents at $99.73, having reached the day's low of $99.65 minutes earlier. U.S. crude fell 93 cents to $86.73.
On Tuesday Brent crude gained more than 3 percent to top $100 per barrel. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.