* As oil continues slide, investors eye shape of recovery

* Lower investments in exploration could lead to shortage by 2017

By David Sheppard and Ron Bousso

LONDON, Jan 14 As oil's near 60 percent fall shows little sign of abating, traders are starting to ask what the eventual recovery will look like: slow and drawn out, a rapid rebound, or somewhere in between?

They call it the LUV trade - will the future oil price chart be shaped like an L (a sharp fall followed by a prolonged period of lower prices), a U (a sharp fall, a short period of lower prices, before an eventual recovery) or a V (a sharp fall followed by an almost immediate rebound)?

There is little consensus, but that is not going to stop them from taking a position.

Most say it is too soon to say whether oil's fall to near $45 a barrel heralds a new era of lower-priced crude or if it is setting up another price spike as projects are cut.

Even famed trader Andy Hall, who made a $100 million bonus in 2008 for calling a spike and subsequent collapse in oil prices, told investors in his Astenbeck Capital fund last week that he was not sure when the recovery would arrive.

"Sustained low (oil) prices will ultimately bring the market into balance," Connecticut-based Hall wrote.

"But it is unclear how long that will take and what the new price equilibrium will be."

Goldman Sachs, arguably the most influential bank in commodity markets, joined the debate this week, backing a U-shaped recovery as it lowered its 2015 Brent forecast by almost 40 percent to $50.40 a barrel.

"We believe this bear market will likely be characterized by more of a U-shaped recovery in which markets take longer to recover and will likely rebound to far lower price levels from where they sold off from," Goldman's analyst team wrote.

Ample storage on land and at sea will stop a faster, V-shaped recovery, Goldman argued.

Marcel Van Poecke, managing director of Carlyle International Energy Partners, part of the $203 billion private equity group, told Reuters that, as investments in future supply projects dwindle, prices would recover.

"We are building up a backlog which will hit us in three to four years and then we will see exactly the opposite," van Poecke said. "Not enough production because demand is going up every year."

BULL CASE V

According to some, oil could still post a V-shaped recovery if enough supply is quickly pushed out by lower prices.

In 2008, oil prices fell from near $150 to $32 over just six months before rebounding to almost $80 a barrel within a year, supported by strong demand from China and India.

While many U.S. shale projects are seen as more resilient than once thought, with firms' 2014 hedging programmes locking in higher prices and giving them time to squeeze down costs, some projects are still vulnerable.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday forecast production in the United States will rise at the slowest pace in five years in 2016 - and that is under a scenario that sees prices jumping back to $75 that year.

Small stripper wells shutting down, high-cost deepwater projects being delayed, and lower incentives to keep older fields running will all chip away at supply inside and outside the United States in a sub-$50 oil environment.

BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian told Reuters Global Oil Forum this week he expects prices to recover to above $60 a barrel by the end of this year and to average $75 a barrel next, as U.S. shale output falls and demand picks up.

"The ensuing supply shortfall will strengthen OPEC's hand over the market," Tchilinguirian said.

With world energy demand forecast to grow by around 1 million barrels per day in each of the next two years, helped by lower prices, that could see forward-looking traders starting to push up oil sooner than currently expected.

Per Magnus Nysveen, Oslo-based Rystad Energy's head of analysis, said the focus should not only be on U.S shale production.

"You will have to take off 1 million barrels per day of supply growth in order to rebalance," said Nysveen, who expects half to come from conventional production. "The actual balancing will not happen before two years from now."

The last, L scenario is the possibility U.S. shale production will grow fast enough despite low prices.

Producers in the United States may find a way to squeeze costs down and keep growing even if prices remain below $50 - in many ways mimicking what happened in the North Sea in the 1980s.

"Shale oil will continue to haunt OPEC in the next few decades," KBC Process Technology analyst Ehsan Ul-Haq told Reuters Global Oil Forum. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Leff in New York and Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by Dale Hudson)