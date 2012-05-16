U.S. crude futures fell by more than $2 to touch a low of $91.82 a barrel on Wednesday as a surprise inventory build in the U.S. and euro zone worries weighed on prices.

Concern Greece may exit the euro zone has helped propel the euro to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar. Flows to the greenback have also helped send oil prices lower this week. (Editing by Alison Birrane)