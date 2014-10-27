TOKYO Oct 27 Goldman Sachs cuts its price
forecast for Brent and West Texas Intermediate by $15 a barrel
for the first quarter of 2015 because rising production in
non-OPEC countries outside North America is expected to outstrip
demand.
The U.S. investment bank cut its forecast for WTI to
$75 a barrel from $90 and for Brent to $85 a barrel from $100,
it said in a research note on Sunday. The bank's analysts expect
WTI to fall to as low as $70 a barrel and Brent to $80 a barrel
during the second quarter of next year, when it expects
oversupply to be the most pronounced.
