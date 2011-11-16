Nov 16 JP Morgan raised its U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil price CLc1 forecasts for 2012 and 2013 on Wednesday after the announced reversal of the Seaway pipeline.

The flow reversal by the second quarter of 2012 will help to further debottleneck the U.S. Midwest, lowering the cost of moving Canadian sour crude and Bakken light sweet crude to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, it said.

The bank upped its WTI forecast to $110 a barrel in 2012 from $97.50 forecast in October, and to $118 in 2013 from $114.25 previously.

JP Morgan said it sees the Brent-WTI spread CL-LCO1=R narrowing to $5 and $3 per barrel in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

The bank said it expects the Brent-WTI spread trending towards a more stable relationship between $1 a barrel and $2 in 2014 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)