* WTI forwards for Dec 2024 delivery fall below $60 per barrel

* Spot crude prices fall back below $40 per barrel

* OPEC ditches even the mention of output targets

* Analysts expect oil prices to remain "lower for longer"

By Henning Gloystein and Gavin Maguire

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 OPEC's decision to ditch formal production limitations has pulled the entire U.S. crude forward curve lower, possibly harming U.S. shale drillers' ability to hedge future output and signaling that traders may expect oil to stay lower for longer.

U.S. crude futures for front-month delivery fell below $40 per barrel on Monday after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries failed last week to agree on output targets to reduce a bulging oil glut that has cut prices by over 60 percent since 2014.

For the first time in decades, OPEC even failed to agree to a production ceiling - previously at 30 million barrels per day (bpd) - due to a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

And the rout goes beyond the front of the market as the entire forward curve has declined, meaning traders now believe prices out to 2024 will likely be lower.

As recently as late November, U.S. crude for December 2022 delivery and onward was trading slightly above $60 per barrel, but following the OPEC meeting, contracts out to December 2024 are below $60, trading data shows.

"It means that there is a loss of confidence in the market after OPEC, and people expect low prices to last longer", said Oystein Berentsen, managing director of crude oil at Strong Petroleum in Singapore. "Hence the back of the curve will be under pressure from producer hedging via selling the back of the curve to limit loss or lock in a small profit to reduce risk."

Goldman Sachs said after the OPEC-meeting that it expected oil prices to remain "lower for longer," with a risk that oil prices could fall as low as $20 per barrel.

"The rising probability that markets may need to adjust through 'operational stress', when surpluses breach capacity, leaves risks to our forecast as skewed to the downside in coming months, with cash costs near $20 per barrel," the bank said.

Beyond pulling down the entire price curve, analysts said that cheap oil was also leading to a fall in liquidity especially for far-forward contracts.

"Price levels just aren't high enough for many shale producers to hedge. In addition, due to the short production timelines associated with many shale wells because of their steep well depletion rates, there is little need to hedge five years or more into the future," said Mark Keenan of Societe Generale.

Despite the bleak outlook, other analysts said they had reservations regarding how much the cheap forward curve indicates prices will eventually settle at that level.

"Long-term prices will always move with spot and are not really a good predictor of long term price," said Neil Beveridge, oil and gas analyst at Bernstein.

(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)