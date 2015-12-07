* WTI forwards for Dec 2024 delivery fall below $60 per
barrel
* Spot crude prices fall back below $40 per barrel
* OPEC ditches even the mention of output targets
* Analysts expect oil prices to remain "lower for longer"
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 OPEC's decision to ditch formal
production limitations has pulled the entire U.S. crude forward
curve lower, possibly harming U.S. shale drillers' ability to
hedge future output and signaling that traders may expect oil to
stay lower for longer.
U.S. crude futures for front-month delivery fell
below $40 per barrel on Monday after the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries failed last week to agree on
output targets to reduce a bulging oil glut that has cut prices
by over 60 percent since 2014.
For the first time in decades, OPEC even failed to agree to
a production ceiling - previously at 30 million barrels per day
(bpd) - due to a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
And the rout goes beyond the front of the market as the
entire forward curve has declined, meaning traders now believe
prices out to 2024 will likely be lower.
As recently as late November, U.S. crude for December 2022
delivery and onward was trading slightly above $60 per barrel,
but following the OPEC meeting, contracts out to December 2024
are below $60, trading data shows.
"It means that there is a loss of confidence in the market
after OPEC, and people expect low prices to last longer", said
Oystein Berentsen, managing director of crude oil at Strong
Petroleum in Singapore. "Hence the back of the curve
will be under pressure from producer hedging via selling the
back of the curve to limit loss or lock in a small profit to
reduce risk."
Goldman Sachs said after the OPEC-meeting that it expected
oil prices to remain "lower for longer," with a risk that oil
prices could fall as low as $20 per barrel.
"The rising probability that markets may need to adjust
through 'operational stress', when surpluses breach capacity,
leaves risks to our forecast as skewed to the downside in coming
months, with cash costs near $20 per barrel," the bank said.
Beyond pulling down the entire price curve, analysts said
that cheap oil was also leading to a fall in liquidity
especially for far-forward contracts.
"Price levels just aren't high enough for many shale
producers to hedge. In addition, due to the short production
timelines associated with many shale wells because of their
steep well depletion rates, there is little need to hedge five
years or more into the future," said Mark Keenan of Societe
Generale.
Despite the bleak outlook, other analysts said they had
reservations regarding how much the cheap forward curve
indicates prices will eventually settle at that level.
"Long-term prices will always move with spot and are not
really a good predictor of long term price," said Neil
Beveridge, oil and gas analyst at Bernstein.
