* US crude forwards for Dec 2024 delivery fall below $60
* Spot crude prices fall back below $40 per barrel
* OPEC ditches even the mention of output targets
* Options show bets rise on "lower for longer"
By Henning Gloystein and Gavin Maguire
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Investors are betting on the
oil price staying lower for even longer after OPEC's decision to
ditch a formal production ceiling, pushing U.S. crude futures
for delivery nearly 10 years away below $60 a barrel.
This could possibly harm the ability of U.S. shale
producers, among the casualties of OPEC's strategy of pumping
hard to retain market share, to lock in profitable prices for
future deliveries.
U.S. crude futures for front-month delivery fell
below $40 per barrel on Monday after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries failed last week to agree on an
output target to reduce a bulging oil glut that has cut prices
by over 60 percent since 2014.
In the run-up to the OPEC decision, oil derivatives showed
investors had, unusually, been willing to pay more to protect
against a surprise rally in the price, than a surprise fall.
That bet has now been unwound, meaning they are once again
expecting a higher likelihood of further declines than that of a
bounce back. The most popular options contract is one that gives
the holder the right to sell crude oil futures at just $35 a
barrel.
"Oil is going to make lower lows and lower highs for the
foreseeable future and, in terms of market reaction post-OPEC,
I'm not surprised, but it does leave the door open for prices to
fall," Gain Capital analyst Fawad Razaqzada said.
LOSS OF CONFIDENCE
As recently as late November, U.S. crude for December 2022
delivery and onward was trading slightly above $60 per barrel,
but following the OPEC meeting, contracts out to December 2024
are below $60, trading data shows.
"It means that there is a loss of confidence in the market
after OPEC, and people expect low prices to last longer", said
Oystein Berentsen, managing director of crude oil at Strong
Petroleum in Singapore.
"Hence the back of the curve will be under pressure from
producer hedging via selling the back of the curve to limit loss
or lock in a small profit to reduce risk."
Goldman Sachs said after the OPEC-meeting that it expected
oil prices to remain "lower for longer," with a risk that oil
prices could fall as low as $20 per barrel.
"The rising probability that markets may need to adjust
through 'operational stress', when surpluses breach capacity,
leaves risks to our forecast as skewed to the downside in coming
months, with cash costs near $20 per barrel," the bank said.
Bearishness has been brewing in the derivatives market for
some time. Options data shows holdings of December 2016 put
options at $25, $30 and $35 a barrel have risen 41 percent in
the last two months and open interest in those three contracts
now equates to nearly 90 million barrels of oil. <0#CLZ6+>
"Price levels just aren't high enough for many shale
producers to hedge," said Mark Keenan of Societe Generale.
"In addition, due to the short production timelines
associated with many shale wells because of their steep well
depletion rates, there is little need to hedge five years or
more into the future."
