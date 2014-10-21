Oct 21 As fracking accelerates in North American
shale fields, oilfield services providers Halliburton Co
and Baker Hughes Inc are stockpiling sand to protect
themselves against rising costs and are buying more railcars to
transport the haul.
Halliburton, the world's largest provider of fracking
services, is more than doubling its railcar fleet and capacity
for sand terminals - where sand is stored and transferred to
truck from rail. It had about 3,500 railcars under management as
of June 30.
Baker Hughes, the world's No.3 oilfield services provider,
said at the Barclays CEO Energy Power conference last month that
it had "significantly" increased the number of its railcars and
is buying more sand under contract, which helps buffer it
against price rises.
Companies are pumping in as much as a trainload of frac sand
into a single well to coax more oil and gas from shale rocks.
But the shale rush, especially in Texas and North Dakota,
coupled with a rail jam that began after last year's severe
winter has resulted in shortage of sand at drilling sites.
"We did experience some disruptions early in the third
quarter, where work was delayed because we were waiting on sand
deliveries," Halliburton's Chief Executive David Lesar said on
the company's post-earnings call on Monday.
Halliburton has committed about $100 million this year to
upgrade its infrastructure to move frac sand.
The company signed up 30 additional trucking companies this
year to transport sand, Jeffrey Miller, Halliburton's president,
said on Monday. It has also opened a center in Houston to
monitor supply and track its rail and trucking fleets, he said.
Halliburton is also buying more sand under contract, which
it said helped shave 15-20 percent off spot sand costs.
"Halliburton has probably been the most proactive in
establishing a 'just-in-time' inventory system for most of their
frac sand products because it is becoming such a logistical
game," said Societe Generale analyst Edward Muztafago, who has a
"buy" rating on the stock.
RISING COSTS
Halliburton and Baker Hughes are beefing up their
transportation networks to also shield themselves from the
increase in costs to move sand, which is adding to already high
sand prices.
Prices for various grades of sand increased by between 5
percent and 20 percent past year, said Taylor Robinson,
president of commodity logistics consulting firm PLG Consulting.
For example, Robinson said, sand delivered from Illinois to
the Eagle Ford shale field in Texas costs $127 per ton on
average, with transportation and warehousing accounting for
nearly two-thirds of that.
"I think there's going to be a limit to how much of these
additional cost escalations our customers are prepared to take,
given their free cash flow situation and also given the drop in
oil prices," Schlumberger Ltd CEO Paal Kibsgaard said
during the company's earnings call on Friday.
The world's largest oilfield services company said last week
that oil and gas spending would increase in 2015 as global oil
demand was poised to rise, downplaying fears of an investment
slowdown due to weak crude prices.
Schlumberger did not respond to emails and calls requesting
comment for the story. Baker Hughes declined to comment.
Several sand miners are also stepping up investments in
their transportation networks, which they use to deliver sand to
companies such as Halliburton.
U.S. Silica Holdings Inc, which has about 30
transloading terminals for transferring sand from railcars to
trucks, plans to invest about $300 million to expand its
logistics network by 2020, CEO Bryan Shinn said.
U.S. Silica is constructing "one of the largest transloading
facilities in the country" in the Permian Basin, he said, and
expects to add another 15-20 locations in the next few years.
