By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 14 Few mutual fund managers pulled
out of oil stocks before the price of crude began plummeting in
the fall of 2014, according to Morningstar data. Now, some of
those who sidestepped the more than 25 percent decline in energy
since September are starting to jump back in.
Their reasoning: the sharp decline in oil prices to six-year
lows is already reflected in stock prices, leaving shares primed
to stage a rally.
"We're not being too cavalier: some leveraged companies are
going to die, and we're trying to pick our spots carefully,"
said Jayme Wiggins, lead portfolio manager of the $542 million
Intrepid Small Cap fund
Wiggins cut his energy exposure by 62 percent over the first
six months of 2014. Yet since the start of 2015, he's added four
energy companies to his portfolio, including SM Energy Co
, a $2.2 billion market cap drilling company whose shares
have dropped 41 percent over the last 3 months, he said.
Overall, 450 out of the more than 3,200 U.S. stock mutual
funds reduced their exposure to energy stocks by 20 percent or
more between January and September of last year, according to
Morningstar data, by an average of 40 percent.
Not all of those funds reaped outsized benefits from moving
away from oil, however. During a year in which the broad stock
market rose about 11 percent before dividends thanks to a more
than 25 percent rally in utility and healthcare stocks, fund
managers selling energy at an opportune time was not enough to
boost their performance. Wiggins's fund, for example, gained
less than a percentage point last year, putting it in the bottom
half of its peers.
Those that did profit from their call on oil were funds like
the $125 million Nuveen Large-Cap Core fund, which moved into
retailers and airline companies that benefited from the decline
in oil prices. The fund gained 16.4 percent last year, putting
it among the best performers in the 1,656 large-cap funds in its
Morningstar category.
Bob Doll, the manager of the Nuveen fund, said that he
expected to stay away from energy for the foreseeable
future.
"The fundamentals are still so bad that I'm not tempted a
whole lot. I'm still at the point where I would rather own the
beneficiary of the energy price decline than try to catch a
falling knife," he said.
HOPING FOR A REBOUND
With companies starting to release their fourth quarter
results, many investors remain concerned that the damage of the
sharp oil decline could spur companies to cut dividends or
reduce their forecasts, pushing shares lower.
Yet some fund managers that sold out of their energy
positions think the worst is over.
Robert Bacarella, lead portfolio manager of the $54 million
Monetta fund, completely got out of energy stocks over
the first six months of last year after becoming concerned with
their chart-based trading patterns.
Lately, he's been eyeing such large-cap companies as
oilfield servicer Baker Hughes Inc, whose shares are up
3 percent over the last 3 months, and oil producer EOG Resources
Inc, whose shares are up 2 percent over the same time.
Shares of these companies seem to be forming a floor, a term in
technical analysis which suggests that the stocks are back on an
upward trend.
"We're starting to see these stocks getting oversold as the
market takes out the good with the bad," Bacarella said.
Peter Andersen, lead portfolio manager of the $16 million
Congress All-Cap Opportunity fund, said that he is waiting for
the yields of junk bonds issued by energy companies to tighten
compared with Treasury bonds before buying again.
In late December, yields of high-yield bonds jumped to 7.7
percentage points higher than Treasuries, according to Bank of
America Merrill Lynch data. At the end of August, high-yield
bonds offered yields just 3.7 percentage points more than
Treasuries.
"We followed the signs that the bond market was flashing
when we sold, and we're going to wait for the bond market to
signal that we're close to a bottom before moving back in," he
said.
