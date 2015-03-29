By David Randall
| NEW YORK, March 29
oil started dropping, fund manager Craig Hodges figured crude
would rebound in 2015 and began buying shares of companies he
thought would be unfairly hit, including construction company
Primoris Services Corp and Eagle Materials Inc, which produces
sand used in fracked wells.
Hodges, who runs the $2.1 billion Hodges Small Cap fund, is
now starting to concede that oil prices will stay low for as
long as a year or more because of a global glut. Even the air
strikes Thursday in Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab
allies, which prompted a one-day 5 percent boost to the price of
oil, presented "a traders move" and doesn't signal a sustained
move up, Hodges said. Oil fell 6 percent today to about $48 a
barrel.
Instead of looking for a bounce back this year, Hodges is
now on the hunt for companies that can take advantage of low
prices and are strong enough to withstand a year or more of
waiting for oil to be more profitable for producers. It could be
two or three years before oil goes back above $70 a barrel, he
said.
While his fund is top-loaded with companies like American
Airlines Group Inc and affordable footwear retailer Shoe
Carnival Inc that are benefiting from cheap gas prices,
he is also buying stakes in companies such as Matador Resources
Co - an energy company that has been using the slow
market to negotiate lower-priced contracts with its suppliers to
lower costs. Matador shares are down 16 percent over the last
six months, but are up 5.8 percent for the year through
Thursday.
Primoris Services is down 24 percent this year, while Eagle
Materials is up about 8 percent. Hodges' fund as a whole is up
2.7 percent this year, better than 62 percent of its peers. The
benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index is little changed since
the beginning of the year.
"Oil could stay down longer than anyone is anticipating,"
Hodges said.
He began buying exploration and production company Comstock
Resources Inc after it fell from about $28 a share in
July to $4 in early March. The company changed plans and stopped
drilling in its most expensive fields to focus on lower-cost
acreage and on natural gas, Hodges said. Its recent $700 million
bond issue also gives it a financial backstop through at least
2019, he said.
PERSISTENT GLUT
Increasingly, mutual fund managers don't see the oil glut
going away any time soon. Lord Abbett's Thomas O'Halloran, for
example, last year was calling fracking stocks one of the
pillars of his $3.6 billion Developing Growth fund,
among the top-performing small cap funds over the last decade.
He is now shifting more money into solar companies.
"We think that there's another leg down" to oil prices,
O'Halloran said. His fund is up 4.1 percent this year, better
than 60 percent of its peers.
At London-based Guinness Atkinson fund managers
have been adding more natural gas exposure to their portfolios,
out of the theory that a slump in oil production following price
declines will over time boost natural gas commodity prices. The
firm is keeping some oil exposure in light of political factors
such as the Yemen airstrike, but it doesn't expect a recovery
based on fundamentals until at least the end of the year.
"It may take even longer than that," said Will Riley, one of
the portfolio managers of the Guinness Atkinson Global Energy
fund . The fund is down 2.1 percent this year, better
than 48 percent of its peers.
Riley, has been buying natural gas companies such as
Southwestern Energy Co, thinking the price of natural
gas should rise as the amount of so-called associated natural
gas, the by-product of crude oil wells, falls as firms cut back
on drilling, he said. "The oversupply in the U.S. natural gas
market should moderate a bit later this year," he said.
FUNDAMENTAL QUESTIONS
The capitulation of fund managers comes at a time when
retail and professional investors are diverging when it comes to
predicting the price of oil. Retail investors have been pouring
billions into exchanged traded funds that track the price of oil
in an attempt to call the bottom, even as the pros have
suggested that bottom isn't here yet, and may last for some
time..
The U.S. Oil Fund, the best-known of several
exchange traded funds that have a long position in oil prices,
has netted $2.1 billion in new investor dollars this year,
according to Lipper data, more than all but seven other funds.
Most of that money appears to come from retail investors and
speculators in an attempt to call the bottom for oil prices,
analysts said. The fund is down 15.8 percent this year.
Dwindling storage capacity in the U.S., along with the
possibility that sanctions are lifted that brings more oil from
Iran or Russia onto the market, could lead to an even greater
glut on the market, several analysts said.
"The people who think that this is a great chance to get
into the energy patch are a little premature," said Charles
Smith, portfolio manager of the Fort Pitt Capital Total Return
fund. He has only has one energy company, pipeline company
Kinder Morgan Inc, in his portfolio, and isn't tempted
to add more - he is waiting until oil prices slip to the high
$20s before he would buy into the sector, he told Reuters.
Unless demand picks up in China, oil could fall as low as
$20 a barrel from its current price, and stay in a long-term
range between $20 and $40 a barrel, said Omar Aguilar, chief
investment officer of equities at Charles Schwab Investment
Management.
As for a return to the $100 a barrel prices from last
spring, Fort Pitt's Smith said that the growth of renewable
energy such as solar and the fracking boom have rendered that
unlikely.
"We're not expecting to see $100 a barrel for the next 10
years," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall, with additional reporting from
Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Linda Stern and John Pickering)