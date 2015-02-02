GRAPHIC: WTI short positions: link.reuters.com/gyc93w
By Henning Gloystein and Gavin Maguire
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Volumes of open short positions in
U.S. crude futures rose to five-year highs end-January as
traders wagered on further price falls. The question is: if
those positions were suddenly covered - and it wouldn't be
unheard of - would it end the current rout?
Oil prices have dropped by more than half since last peaking
in June. The falls have coincided with a steady rise in short
positions equivalent to more than 178 million barrels, as more
and more traders hope to profit from the market decline.
Open short positions in benchmark U.S. WTI
crude futures are at their highest level since the second
half of 2010. Indeed, they have never been higher for the month
of January.
In previous years when short positions rose to similar
levels, prices began increasing shortly after as traders closed
their short contracts to avoid being caught on the wrong side of
the market.
While history is by no means an infallible guide, some
traders are starting to pencil in at least a short-term bottom
to the price decline. On Friday, a bout of short-covering pushed
prices up from six-year lows after data showed a record weekly
decline in U.S. oil drilling.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)