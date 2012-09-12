LONDON, Sept 12 Brent crude oil futures extended gains after a German court ruled that complaints against a euro zone stability fund and fiscal pact were largely unfounded.

By 0818 GMT Brent crude was up 45 cents at $115.85, around 40 cents higher than before the decision.

U.S. crude turned positive after the announcement, and was up 40 cents at $97.57 around the same time. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)