* Market prospects are not getting better - Statoil
* Energy firms need to balance costs versus production - BG
Group
* More take-overs possible as energy firms remain under
pressure
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Oct 30 The outlook for oil and
natural gas markets remains bleak for the rest of the year and
much of 2016, meaning there will be no let up in pressure to
control costs, executives from two European energy majors said.
Oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices LNG-AS
have more than halved from peaks in 2014, eroding producer
revenues and forcing cost cuts and layoffs.
"The industry is under so much pressure that you need to
have a clear plan. You need to balance capital expenditure
against production," BG Group Chief Executive Helge Lund
told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore.
"Our capex in 2015 will be around 30 percent lower than in
2014. Given the current market environment, we need to improve
efficiency of oil and natural gas production," he said.
Lund said that in the past decade industry costs had doubled
to produce the same amount of oil and gas, which given reduced
revenues required a radical review of how the industry is run.
BG Group is in the process of being taken over by Royal
Dutch Shell at an estimated $70 billion price
tag.
Due to lower revenues and shrinking market capitalization of
energy firms, Lund said he "would not rule out" further mergers
and acquisitions.
Tor Martin Anfinnsen, senior vice president for marketing
and trading at Norway's Statoil, said that markets
would likely remain low for some time.
"There's a fair chance that the market structure might flip
into backwardation in 2016," he said, referring to a price
structure in which contracts further out in the future are
cheaper than those for immediate delivery.
"This implies that the market prospects are not getting
better (and) the oversupply in oil markets will take some time
to work down," he said, noting a glut was also beginning to show
in refined oil products markets.
Anfinnsen said due to market conditions there were increased
counter-party trading risks.
"The counterparties we have are well within our tolerance
zone, but given current market conditions it's definitely
something we keep a very close eye on."
Both executives said, however, that demand would recover in
the long-term.
"We will see a significant increase in oil and gas demand by
2040," Lund said.
Anfinnsen said once the current oversupply passed, the
industry faced a huge challenge developing new reserves.
"In order to meet demand, we still need to find and develop
5-6 Saudi Arabias," he said, referring to the world's biggest
oil exporter.
"It's such a tall order that I'm not sure we'll manage,
given that the world has consumed more oil than our industry has
been able to replace the last few years."
Statoil reported weaker-than-expected earnings on Wednesday
and said it would cut its 2015 costs by $1 billion.
BG Group reports third-quarter results on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan;
Editing by Ed Davies)