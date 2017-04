NEW YORK May 14 * Tony Hayward, CEO of Genel Energy, said company oil production in Iraq region of Kurdistan has not been hit by geopolitical tensions and remains positive about the region's outlook.

*"The oil price is forty percent higher than what it was at the beginning of the year and production in Kurdistan is double what it was, and our production has been a part of that," Hayward told Reuters. *Genel is focusing on ramping up its two big producing assets in Kurdistan this year. (Reporting By Edward McAllister)