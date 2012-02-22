BERLIN Feb 22 The German government has no plans to release any of its strategic oil reserves to combat rising oil prices, a spokeswoman from the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"By law, the oil reserves can only be released in the event of a disruption of the oil supplies and there is nothing of the kind at the moment," the spokeswoman said.

Brent crude oil traded near nine-month highs on Wednesday as supportive Iran-related tensions and supply worries outmatched pressure from weak economic data in Europe and China which cast doubt on future global growth.

(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)