BERLIN Feb 22 The German government has
no plans to release any of its strategic oil reserves to combat
rising oil prices, a spokeswoman from the Economy Ministry said
on Wednesday.
"By law, the oil reserves can only be released in the event
of a disruption of the oil supplies and there is nothing of the
kind at the moment," the spokeswoman said.
Brent crude oil traded near nine-month highs on Wednesday as
supportive Iran-related tensions and supply worries outmatched
pressure from weak economic data in Europe and China which cast
doubt on future global growth.
(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)