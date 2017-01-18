(Jason Bordoff, a former energy adviser to President Barack
Obama, is a professor of professional practice in international
and public affairs and founding director of the Center on Global
Energy Policy at Columbia University. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Jason Bordoff
Jan 18 While environmental pollution and risks
persist in the United States, as seen most recently with the
Flint water crisis, many Americans today take clean air and
water for granted. With Donald Trump two days from his
inauguration as the country's president, it is a good time -- as
Congress considers his nominee to lead the Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt, who has like the
president-elect been a vocal critic of the agency -- to recall
that this was not always the case.
On January 28, 1969, one week after President Nixon's
inauguration, a leak developed at the offshore Union Oil
platform off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. It took
nearly two weeks to plug the leak. By the time the spill was
contained, nearly 100,000 barrels of oil polluted the sea,
creating a 35-mile long oil slick that fouled some of the most
beautiful beaches on California's coastline.
Five months later, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland burst
into flames, believed to have ignited when sparks from a passing
train overhead fell onto the oil-soaked debris on the river's
surface. When TIME Magazine published dramatic photos of a river
on fire, it reported that the river was so saturated with sewage
and industrial waste that it oozed rather than flowed.
From extreme smog that cloaked Los Angeles and other cities,
to fish kills in waters contaminated from raw sewage, and
chemicals brought to light in 1962 by Rachel Carson's
groundbreaking Silent Spring, which helped launch the modern
American environmental movement, these were not isolated
incidents.
In the wake of World War Two, rapid industrialization and
mass consumption delivered myriad benefits to Americans, but
also led to widespread pollution problems. These came to a head
with several high-profile incidents like those above, which
created broad-based public pressure on federal politicians.
Environmental issues historically had been left to states.
While some like California pursued strong environmental
protections, others did not. States feared a loss of economic
competitiveness if other states had weaker regulations.
Moreover, pollution does not abide by state borders, so even
states that took bolder actions could suffer from weaker
regulations in neighboring states.
Over time, the case for federal action in protecting our air
and water became increasingly clear. Sensing this growing public
demand for federal intervention, President Nixon -- historically
not vocal on environmental issues -- stepped out in front. In
1970, he signed the National Environmental Policy Act on
national television and proclaimed the 1970s to be the
"environmental decade." It was "now or never," he said.
After the first Earth Day in April 1970, Nixon announced the
creation of the Environmental Protection Agency in July and
signed the landmark Clean Air Act in December. Two years later,
the Clean Water Act was passed. All the environmental bills from
this era were enacted by overwhelming bipartisan majorities in
both the House and the Senate.
By any measure, the effects on public health and the
environment have been dramatic. Since 1970, aggregate national
emissions of the six common pollutants-particulate matter,
ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur
dioxide-dropped an average of 70 percent, preventing hundreds of
thousands of premature deaths. The Clean Water Act has
dramatically reduced pollution discharges into lakes, rivers and
coastal waters -- two-thirds of which were unsafe for swimming
or fishing when the Act was signed in 1972.
EPA has banned the pesticide DDT, which was threatening
wildlife like the bald eagle and public health; removed the acid
from rain; taken the lead of out gasoline that was causing
millions of children to suffer cognitive problems; protected us
from the harm of secondhand smoke; reduced levels of vehicle
pollutants and toxic chemicals; and cleaned up thousands of
contaminated sites so they can be redeveloped. The list goes on.
Policymakers from different parties and ideological
backgrounds can, and should, disagree about how to design
environmental regulations, such as whether to use market-based
tools or more command-and-control regulations. They should
debate the proper balance between local and federal oversight.
They should challenge each other on often complex analytic
questions about when proposed regulations go too far and impose
costs that exceed benefits.
But they should all remember that the modern environmental
movement did not arise among tree-hugging Greens on the far
left, but rather from mainstream Americans fed up with fouled
waters and choking air. They should remember environmental
protections did not bring an end to American economic growth.
This week, while lawmakers conduct a hearing for a new EPA
administrator, they should ensure the next administrator
recognizes the invaluable role EPA has played for nearly a half
century to provide a cleaner, safer and healthier environment
for all Americans.
