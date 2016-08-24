* Unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks weighs on oil prices
* Beijing tax evasion clampdown raises demand fears
* Analysts sceptical on producer action to stabilise prices
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Aug 24 Oil prices fell early on
Wednesday as an unexpected build in U.S. crude stocks weighed on
markets, along with concerns that Chinese crude demand could
falter as Beijing clamps down on alleged tax evasion in the oil
industry.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $49.57 a barrel at 0054 GMT, down 39 cents, or 0.8 percent,
from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 46 cents,
or 1 percent, at $47.64 a barrel.
Robust Chinese crude demand growth has been driven by
independent refiners, also know as teapots, who began to import
crude last June after obtaining government crude import quotas
and licences.
But Beijing's crackdown on alleged tax evasion in the oil
industry, targetting the teapots, threatens to put a lid on
Chinese demand.
"The question now is whether the teapots will start cutting
runs," a Singapore-based trader said, adding that falling
Chinese demand would be a double whammy for the oversupplied
crude market.
Reinforcing concerns about market oversupply, U.S. crude
stocks surprisingly rose last week, even though gasoline
inventories fell sharply and distillate stocks drew, data from
industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on
Tuesday.
"We are seeing a little reaction on the API data which has
posted higher inventories," said Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst at CMC Markets.
Crude prices had risen on Tuesday after Reuters reported
that Iran was sending positive signals that it could support
joint action to prop up the oil market.
But analysts and traders remain sceptical that producers
will come to an agreement at a meeting in Algeria next month as
various OPEC members continue to have individual agendas to
push.
Iraq's prime minister said on Tuesday the country had not
yet reached its full oil market share, suggesting his government
would not restrain crude output as part of any possible OPEC
agreement to lift prices.
"I really can't see the sense for Saudi, in particular, to
actually have some meaningful constraint on production because
there is quite a lot of capacity of U.S. shale to come on quite
quickly," Spooner said, adding that he could see prices drifting
closer to $45 a barrel over the next few days.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Pullin)