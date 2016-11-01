(Repeats column first published on Monday with no changes to
text)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Oct 31 Oil prices are set to remain
under pressure until Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC prove
they can show how they will remove enough barrels from the
market to accelerate the rebalancing process.
Benchmark Brent futures prices surged more than $8 per
barrel over the course of nine trading sessions after OPEC
members announced a surprise framework agreement on Sept. 28 to
cut production.
The agreement caught hedge funds and other money managers
off guard with an unusually large number of short positions,
which helped squeeze the market higher in a blistering
short-covering rally.
On the eve of the OPEC meeting, hedge funds had short
positions in the main Brent and WTI futures and options
contracts equivalent to 267 million barrels of crude.
Over the next 21 days, those positions were squeezed to just
138 million barrels, according to an analysis of position data
published by regulators and exchanges, leaving hedge fund and
other money manager short positions close to their lowest levels
for two years. (tmsnrt.rs/2f4XINL)
Over the same period, hedge fund long positions climbed from
737 million barrels to 825 million barrels, with the addition of
new long positions fuelling the rally.
The speculative community has now shifted from being very
short on the eve of the OPEC meeting to being very long.
By the middle of October, after taking account of short
positions, hedge funds had a net long position in Brent and WTI
futures of 689 million barrels, the largest on record.
From a positioning perspective, the balance of risks had
shifted from the upside to the downside by the middle of the
month ("Bullish bests on oil highest since 2014", Reuters, Oct
17).
In the most recent week, ending on Oct. 25, hedge funds cut
their net long position by a total of 42 million barrels.
Commentators have seized on the slow progress towards
reaching a detailed plan allocating output cuts between OPEC and
non-OPEC members to explain the fall in prices.
In truth, once prices stopped climbing, it was always likely
some hedge funds would take profits and reduce their long
positions, creating self-fulfilling downward pressure on prices.
In a momentum-driven market, once prices stop climbing (or
falling) they are apt to correct.
OPEC's failure to provide more details on how the production
sharing agreement would work helped stall the rally and initiate
the pull back but the market was primed to retreat anyway.
Crude prices are likely to remain under pressure in the
short term until more of the record net long positions have been
liquidated, or until OPEC can provide convincing details of how
the output agreement will work.
The hedge fund community still has a strong bullish bias
towards oil on the expectation the supply-demand balance will
tighten and lift prices during 2017.
Nothing has happened to change that fundamental outlook from
the perspective of the hedge fund community.
But with so much bullishness already priced in and hedge
funds already very long, many fund managers are becoming
cautious until OPEC spells out how the output agreement will
work.
