FRANKFURT, June 13 The fall in oil prices over
the past two years will add less to global growth than earlier
thought and the overall impact could even be negative, the
European Central Bank said on Monday.
With oil prices falling from around $110 per barrel
in mid-2014 to $50 per barrel now, many had expected a one-off
boost to global growth from higher consumption as households and
businesses spend less on fuel, realizing an income gain.
But the positives have so far been limited while the adverse
impact on net oil-exporting countries has been severe,
accompanied by negative spillovers to other emerging market
economies, the ECB said in a bulletin article.
"Taking the example of the United States as one of the
largest net oil importers, the benefits for consumption of lower
oil prices have been smaller than initially anticipated and
largely offset by sharp falls in energy-related investment," the
ECB added.
Initial oil price falls were driven by over-supply, normally
a boost to global growth, but weak demand has also contributed
more recently, a drag on the global economy, the ECB said.
"Assuming that, for example, 60 percent of the oil price
decline since mid-2014 has been supply driven and the remainder
demand driven, the models suggest that the combined impact of
these two shocks on world activity would be close to zero, or
even slightly negative," the ECB added.
Consumption failed to benefit as households increased their
savings and many did not expect the fall to persist so they did
not adjust their spending patterns.
But in the case of exporters, the shock was unexpectedly big
with oil prices falling below fiscal break-even levels,
resulting in significant GDP declines.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)