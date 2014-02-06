NEW YORK Feb 6 Famed oil bull Andy Hall's hedge
fund appeared to suffer notable investor redemptions in January
after an 8 percent decline last year, according to a note to
investors, a revelation that may add to the debate around a
mystifying slump in long-term U.S. crude prices.
Assets under management (AUM) at Hall's Westport,
Connecticut-based Astenbeck Capital Management fell to $3.5
billion at the end of January from $4 billion at the end of last
year, according to data the fund shared with its investors
earlier this week and seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The over 12 percent decline in Astenbeck's assets far
exceeded its reported 2 percent loss for January, suggesting to
other managers that investors were withdrawing capital from the
fund, which once totaled nearly $5 billion. The fund declined 8
percent last year, according to the notice.
It is the latest setback for the 62-year-old Hall, whose
fund has lost money in two of the past three years. After
predicting the huge rise in prices a decade ago, Hall has
struggled to profit as a surge in U.S. shale oil production
upends predictions of a long-term decline in global supply.
Hedge funds typically do not divulge their investor holdings
or market positions. An Astenbeck official declined to comment
on its returns or activities.
It was not immediately clear whether the withdrawals were by
investors or by Hall and other employees, who have money in the
funds. It also was not clear whether other factors - such as the
payment of annual management fees - may have accounted for part
of the decline in AUMs.
But outside traders say the redemptions may have forced Hall
to sell some long positions in so-called "long dated" U.S. oil
futures, contracts for delivery in 2015 and beyond that suffered
a dramatic slump early this year. Some contracts fell more than
$3 to under $80 a barrel, their lowest in years and a record
discount versus long-dated European Brent prices.
"Considering how the market for long-dated WTI performed in
January and what a bull everyone had expected Andy to be in that
market, it's indeed surprising if he lost only 2 percent," said
the manager at another oil-focused hedge fund, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
The manager said that the fall in AUM and likely redemptions
may have prompted Astenbeck to "dump some of their long-dated
positions to raise money to meet those redemptions."
LONG-TERM BULL
In a separate letter to Astenbeck's investors, Hall made no
mention of redemptions or liquidation, and it is not clear how
many - if any - oil futures contracts Astenbeck sold. Traders
said, however, that because such long-dated futures are
typically very thinly traded even a small amount of selling
could affect prices.
Oil traders and analysts who have struggled to explain the
abrupt drop in long-term U.S. crude oil prices have offered a
variety of other possible causes, from producer hedging to index
investor selling to a big Brent options trade.
There is no sign that Hall has given up his bullish mantra
that the U.S. shale oil boom will soon begin to peter out, that
global demand growth will return and prompt another squeeze in
supply that risks catching the world off guard.
For years, Hall has told investors about the benefits of
betting on rising long-term prices, hoping to repeat his bullish
bets a decade ago. Hall made billions of dollars for his Phibro
trading house - then owned by Citigroup - by riding oil
prices from $20 to nearly $150 a barrel just before the
financial crisis.
Since then, oil has fallen off its lofty heights, with U.S.
crude trading at just below $100 a barrel.
"Perhaps the most compelling reason for believing current
forward prices are too low is that they are already at or
below today's breakeven levels" for drilling, Hall wrote in his
letter.
"Without constantly drilling new wells, producers cannot
maintain production let alone grow it, given the high rates of
decline of shale oil wells. Wells will only be drilled if it
makes economic sense to do so."
Recent market activity suggest that the selling pressure in
long-dated futures may have abated. This week, oil for delivery
in 2016 and beyond has jumped by more than $2 a barrel,
reversing nearly all the losses of early January. Typically more
volatile prompt prices have been little changed, however.
MYSTIFYING FALL
The drop in long-term oil futures extended a broad decline
that has pushed prices as much as $15 lower in two years as the
rapid growth of U.S. shale oil production tempered expectations
of ever-rising prices - a painful slide for bulls like Hall.
U.S. oil for Dec. 2019 delivery traded at more than
$15 a barrel below Brent, a gap that doubled in just weeks. The
widening spread may intensify calls by oil producers to ease a
ban on crude oil exports, which they say is threatening to push
future prices so low that they are forced to curb investment.
Hall said the logic of the export ban on U.S. crude
was already being questioned by many politicians, and the
economic incentive of selling the oil at significantly higher
prices to overseas buyers will ultimately prove irresistible.
"A $15 spread between international and domestic crude oil
prices provides a powerful incentive to do things to eliminate
it," Hall's letter said.
