NEW YORK, April 11 Astenbeck Capital Management LLC said its Commodities Fund II was up 6.9 percent in March, putting it ahead 0.94 percent year-to-date.

The gains were the first posted by the fund since October, according to an investor letter obtained by Reuters. Astenbeck has $2.1 billion under management including about $1.3 billion in the fund, according to an executive summary. That's up from a total of $1.9 billion in February, with $1.2 billion in the fund that month. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Writing by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Paul Simao)