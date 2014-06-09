LONDON, June 9 Hedge funds and other large
speculators cut their bets on higher Brent crude oil prices in
the week to June 3 and slashed positions in ICE gas oil by more
than 40 percent, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
showed on Monday.
Brent crude speculators cut their net long positions by
16,420 futures and options contracts to 196,944 in the seven
days to June 3, the first reduction in four weeks and only the
second cut since the first week of April.
Brent crude oil futures fell to $108.82 a barrel
over the seven days to June 3 from $110.02 a barrel.
In gasoil, hedge funds and other speculators slashed their
positions as evidence intensified of a glut of diesel in
European markets.
Net long positions were cut by 30,388 futures and options
contacts to 43,830, a fall of 40.9 percent, as funds reduced
their exposure to distillates, which include diesel, jet fuel
and heating oil.
ICE gasoil prices fell to $884.50 a tonne from $912.00 over
the week. In physical markets, diesel refining margins in
northwest Europe fell to a four-year low below $10 a barrel last
week.
(Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by David Holmes)