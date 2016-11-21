(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2fUkaZj
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2guUA0B
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2guTLoO
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/2guQTrU
By John Kemp
LONDON, Nov 21 Hedge funds have taken a more
cautious stance on oil prices amid a flurry of diplomatic
activity aimed at securing a production-limiting deal among OPEC
members by the end of the month.
The funds cut their combined net long position in the three
major Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures and
options contracts by just 3 million barrels to 422 million
barrels in the week ending Nov. 15 (tmsnrt.rs/2fUkaZj).
The much smaller reduction came after fund managers cut net
long positions by a record 149 million barrels the previous
week, according to an analysis of data from regulators and
exchanges (tmsnrt.rs/2guUA0B).
Fund managers continued to add short positions in WTI (23
million barrels) and Brent (15 million barrels) in the
expectation that prices would fall further.
But for the first time since early October, funds added to
long positions in both WTI (32 million barrels) and Brent (3
million barrels).
Hedge funds have been shorting crude aggressively as OPEC
members ramp up their output and amid growing doubts about
whether the organisation could finalise a credible production
agreement.
This is the fifth time since the start of 2015 that fund
managers have accumulated a large short position in oil prices.
Each accumulation and subsequent liquidation of short
positions has been accompanied by a fall and then a rise in oil
prices.
The pattern has become sufficiently predictable that it is
being exploited by simple momentum-based trading strategies.
Front-month futures for WTI and Brent stopped falling on
Nov. 14, which was the signal to start buying back short
positions and establishing fresh longs in anticipation of
short-covering.
Crude prices have since rallied by more than $3 per barrel
in what has all the hallmarks of a short-covering rally.
Comments from key OPEC officials including the oil ministers
of Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq have indicated the group is
narrowing differences in an effort to reach a credible agreement
by the deadline of Nov. 30.
Ministerial chatter has turned from pessimistic at the start
of the month to positive in recent days, which has raised the
risk of running short positions going into the OPEC meeting and
fuelled the rally.
The previous fall in prices has highlighted for all members
the consequences of failing to reach a realistic agreement by
the end of the month and sharpened the incentives to compromise.
The fifth short-selling cycle has been the fastest and most
aggressive so far as hedge funds piled in rapidly to exploit the
down-cycle (tmsnrt.rs/2guTLoO).
But there are strong indications the fifth cycle has already
entered the liquidation phase, which would also make it the
shortest and shallowest in the last two years.
The decline in prices during this wave of short-selling has
also been much smaller than during previous cycles (tmsnrt.rs/2guQTrU).
The balance of risks seems to be shifting, with bearish news
and short-selling producing a smaller drop in prices than
before.
TURNING POINT?
Overall, the bearish bias that has characterised the oil
market over the last two years appears to be lifting in favour
of a more neutral or even bullish outlook.
Prices seem to have established a floor around $45 per
barrel for Brent, with the market now looking to explore an
upper boundary for the trading range.
If OPEC fails to reach a credible output-limiting agreement
at the end of the month, confidence in that floor price could be
severely tested.
But prices started to improve long before OPEC embarked on
its current search for an output-limiting agreement.
The cyclical upturn in the oil market does not depend on an
OPEC agreement, though a credible deal or failure to reach one
will affect the pace of rebalancing and any further price gains.
Besides OPEC, there are a number of negative factors for oil
prices going in to 2017 including a warmer-than-normal winter so
far in the United States and Europe, sluggish global trade and
continued economic weakness.
The reactivation of U.S. oil drilling rigs in response to
higher prices suggests more shale production is on the way next
year.
The forthcoming Donald Trump presidency is the biggest
source of uncertainty since his policies remain almost entirely
obscure.
But set against all those negative price risks is the fact
the slump has now lasted nearly 30 months and the necessary
adjustments in supply and demand are now well under way.
For at least some hedge fund managers, and oil industry
executives, the most likely medium-term trend is for a gradual
increase in prices over the next couple of years.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)