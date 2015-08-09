(Repeats story published Aug. 7 to widen distribution) By Barani Krishnan Aug 9 Hedge funds and other big speculators have raised their bullish exposure to U.S. crude for the first time in seven weeks, trade data on Friday showed, even as most traders and investors fear weaker demand and higher supplies for oil. Global crude futures have lost a quarter of their value in the past six weeks as the approaching end of the U.S. summer driving season and impending start of refinery maintenance signals less gasoline demand and higher crude inventories. A rising U.S. oil rig count and record pumping of crude by Middle East producers have also exacerbated concerns about a glut. Yet, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed the largest money managers, including hedge funds, raising their collective net long position in U.S. crude futures and options during the week to Aug. 4, the first time since mid-June. Just a week ago, this group held the smallest number of net longs in U.S. crude since September 2010, a near five-year low. Some traders said the latest CFTC data represented a disconnect from market reality, as all signs point to U.S. crude and global benchmark Brent crashing below their 2015 lows as supplies steadily exceed demand. "This tells me that the bottom-fishers in the market haven't learned their lesson," said John Kilduff, oil trader and partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital. "Here we go again as lots of people try to rush in and say the 'bottom's in' and try and get long on this thing. I think we're in for more downside." U.S. crude hit a more than four-month low of $43.80 on Friday, settling less than $2 above its 2015 low. Brent plumbed a more than six-month bottom of $48.45, closing about $3 above the year low. Some analysts said the rise in net longs could be due to some traders rolling back short positions in fear of a technical price rebound after weeks of losses. Brent tumbled 26 percent over the past six weeks while U.S. crude lost 23 percent. "We've come off so much in the past couple of months that it has likely encouraged some to have a nibble at getting long on this market," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at Clipper Data, an energy database in New York. "I also suspect the bears had unwound some of their positions from previous weeks, when the bulls were bloodying themselves over a falling knife." (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)