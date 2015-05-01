(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Oil's 'fear gauge' falls 30 pct to lowest since Dec
* Implied vol slides as producers seen buying three-way
collars
* Oil producers build biggest WTI net short since 2011- CFTC
data
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. oil producers are rushing
to take advantage of the rebound in oil markets by locking in
prices for next year and beyond, safeguarding future supplies
and possibly paving the way for a rebound in production.
The flurry of hedging activity in the past month will help
sustain producers' revenues even if oil markets tumble again,
which is bad news for OPEC nations, such as Saudi Arabia, that
are counting on low prices to stunt the rapid rise of U.S. shale
and other competitors.
Oil drillers are racing to buy protection for 2016 and 2017
in the form of three-way collars and other options, according to
four market sources familiar with the money flows. In some
cases, that means guaranteeing a price of no less than $45 a
barrel while capping potential revenues at $70.
U.S. crude futures traded just below $60 a barrel on
Thursday.
Implied volatility - a gauge of options prices - tumbled
nearly 30 percent this month to a four-month low reflecting
increased options selling.
"A lot of producers that have hedges on for 2015 are
under-hedged for 2016," said John Saucer, vice president of
research and analytics at Mobius Risk Group. The crude's rally
from six-year lows plumbed in January and easing option premiums
have opened a "great opportunity" to buy extra insurance against
a new slump, he said.
Analysts tracking hedging say that U.S. shale producers are
protected as much as 50 percent less in 2015 compared with 2014.
With new hedges now, producers have found an opportunity to
maximize cash flow by selling calls and protecting the downside.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/vaq64w)
RISING PRICES, FALLING VOLATILITY
U.S. West Texas Intermediate prices rose about 25
percent in April, their biggest one-month gain in six years, as
rising demand and deep cuts to U.S. drilling eased fears of a
supply glut.
With rising prices, producers are locking in the upside,
concerned that the rally may fizzle out with U.S. oil stockpiles
at record highs - and as some producers, such as Pioneer Natural
Resources start thinking about drilling again.
Pioneer is considering hedging out to 2017, chief executive
Scott Sheffield told Reuters. The company says it may add more
rigs in the Permian Basin this summer and has already hedged 90
percent of this year's production and 60 percent for 2016.
"You can do pretty decent three-ways, but you don't want to
give up a bunch of upside," Sheffield said last week.
A three-way collar involves buying a put option, which sets
a floor for prices and selling a call option at a higher strike
price, which caps gains in case of a rally but yields income
that serves to offset the cost of the put options. In addition,
the company sells another out-of-the-money put as well, which
lowers the overall cost of the transaction but exposes the
producer to greater risk if prices drop too low.
Because the transaction involves selling more options than
buying, it tends to drive implied volatility lower. Hedging by
oil consumers, such as airlines, which tends to drive volatility
higher, has been remarkably quiet lately, dealers say.
The CBOE crude oil volatility index fell to around 37
points this week, down from a four-year high of 64 in February.
Companies may offer more details on recent hedging when they
release first quarter results in coming days, though some have
moved early.
Hess Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc both said
this week that they boosted their derivatives books in January
and February when prices were still low and options premiums
high.
Oil producers and consumers have amassed the largest net
short position in U.S. oil options and futures since 2011 over
the past weeks, Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data show, supporting the idea that they have been
skeptical about a sustained price rally.
While there are signs that four years of rapidly rising U.S.
oil output may end next month and indications that consumption
is picking up, some bearish factors cloud the picture, including
Saudi Arabia pumping at record levels and a record U.S.
inventory overhang.
Against that backdrop, producers are offloading options
contracts, such as the WTI December 2016 $60 call.
Open interest in the contract has risen by 22 percent over the
past five weeks while open interest for Brent December 2016 $75
call rose more than eight-fold in the last week.
Meanwhile, brokers say at-the-money WTI options straddle
volumes have been low and premiums are falling, indicating
expectations prices will hold mostly steady. A straddle involves
buying both a call and a put at the same strike price and
expiration date and traders use it to bet on changes in market
volatility regardless of price direction.
Producer hedging may not by itself lead to a quick rebound
in U.S. drilling after months of cuts, warns Michael Cohen, head
of energy commodities research at Barclays.
"This took five months to get here (cut production) and
it'll take five months to get out," he said.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai, additional reporting by Jessica
Resnick-Ault; editing by Jonathan Leff and Tomasz Janowski)