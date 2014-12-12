NEW YORK Dec 12 Oil's slide to the lowest price
in more than five years is carving a divide between U.S. shale
drillers who heavily hedged future production and those who
didn't.
While financial hedges are commonly required by many
oilfield lenders, the industry's mid-sized U.S.-focused shale
field producers pursued varied strategies when it came to
protecting future revenues, according to a Reuters review of
filings and interviews with bankers and experts.
Those decisions are now coming back to haunt some drillers.
Best-known is Continental Resources, which lifted its
hedges in early November, when oil was trading at around $83 a
barrel, leaving it unprotected as prices slipped another $20,
the most dramatic drop since the 2008 crisis. Continental's
share price has been more than halved since late June.
Apache Corp and Whiting Petroleum are also
exposed to lower prices and have underperformed some peers over
the past two weeks.
Oil producers typically hedge against lower prices by
locking in some of their future production at favorable prices
through swap transactions sold by banks, or by buying options as
insurance against lower prices.
Among major and mid-sized exploration and production
companies, some 35 percent of all 2014 oil production was hedged
at an average of $95.5 a barrel as of November, according to an
analysis prepared by RBC. Yet only 14.3 percent of 2015
production was hedged.
With OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia refusing to cut supply and
shore up prices any time soon, firms face the prospect of lower
revenues for months to come. U.S. crude fell below $60 a barrel
on Thursday for the first time since 2009.
At Devon Energy Corp, the effect of tumbling prices "may not
be nearly as large as you think" because of hedging, said Dave
Hager, Devon's chief operating officer, at the CapitalOne Energy
Conference on Wednesday. "We're in outstanding shape as a
company."
Devon, which pumped over 80 percent of its oil from
U.S. shale fields last quarter, stands out as the most
aggressive hedger among the larger-cap U.S. oil drillers. It has
hedged about 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude for all of
next year, equivalent to 80 percent of its third quarter output,
according to company filings.
If U.S. crude prices were to remain at about $65 a barrel
next year, those hedges could net Devon an extra $1.3 billion in
revenue, according to Reuters calculations.
Devon has been "very good at not drinking the Kool-Aid" in
an industry that had been counting on years of high prices, said
Rick Rule, chairman of Sprott US Holdings, an asset management
firm that doesn't own stock in Devon.
STEADY PACE
For the past several years, hedging was a relatively minor
consideration for investors. Oil prices stayed fairly steady at
about $100 a barrel, meaning most hedged positions were neither
heavily in nor out of the money.
Now that the crude price has almost halved in the past six
months, and predictions grow for a prolonged slump in prices,
investors are scrutinizing filings to understand which
corporations were clever enough to have locked in prices prior
to the slump and therefore have enough cash on hand to pay
increasingly expensive service contracts.
"The purpose of hedging is to secure cash flow regardless of
price scenario," said Robert Campbell, head of oil products
research at Energy Aspects in New York. "The whole thing with
(shale drillers) is cash preservation."
Most large-cap producers, unlike Devon, don't hedge as a
rule, and many such as Occidental Petroleum and
ConocoPhilips have even outperformed Oklahoma City-based
Devon in recent months, aided in part by their refinery
holdings, which generate additional revenue when oil prices are
down.
Some analysts point to Apache as an example of the perils of
not hedging. While Devon's shares have fallen by 32 percent
since June, Apache's have dropped by 44 percent as investors
raise alarms about a potential cash crunch.
"They're basically naked and don't have any cash flow
protection," said Leo Mariani, a senior analyst at Capital
Markets.
REVENUE VOLATILITY
While hedging helps producers stem losses when prices are
low, it also caps their potential gains. Many lenders require
their clients to place some hedges on future production in order
to smooth out revenue volatility.
But others have much more flexibility.
Whiting Petroleum, which like its peer and rival Continental
is heavily focused on the Bakken shale fields in North Dakota,
had hedged only about 3,000 bpd in 2015, according to the firm's
third-quarter SEC filings, or about four percent of its current
daily production.
Its acquisition of Kodiak Energy Inc, expected to
close early next year, will add another 6,000 barrels a day of
hedged production through 2015, a spokesman said - still only 7
percent of the combined company's output at current levels.
That may explain why Whiting's stock has fallen almost 65
percent from all-time highs in late August, though the pending
acquisition and its exposure to the higher-cost Bakken play are
also likely considerations.
