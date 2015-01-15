NEW YORK Jan 15 Tumbling oil prices are
starting to ripple through the helicopter industry, which
depends on oil companies that shuttle their crews to off-shore
sites for a big chunk of its business.
Off-shore oil drilling and production in regions such as
the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico have been a key source of
demand for helicopter makers including United Technologies'
Sikorsky unit, Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland
and Airbus Helicopters. Textron's Bell
Helicopter could soon become a bigger player with a new
helicopter.
The oil and gas industry now accounts for as much as 40
percent of the roughly $6 billion annual sales of helicopters
for civil use, making it the biggest non-military segment,
according to aerospace research firm Teal Group.
While manufacturers have not indicated that the plunging
price of crude has led to canceled orders or reduced production,
some warning signs are emerging.
During United Technologies' annual outlook meeting last
month, Sikorsky president Mick Maurer said falling oil prices
would "put some short-term pressure on our commercial business."
Oil and gas represents two-thirds of Sikorsky's non-military
business, Maurer said last March.
The oil slide has already taken its toll on shares of
helicopter transport firms, which along with leasing companies
are major customers of the manufacturers. With their own fleets,
these companies fly crews and material to offshore sites for oil
companies. Their helicopters are also used for search-and-rescue
missions and other purposes.
Since oil turned south in mid-2014, shares in the big
transport firms have followed. CHC Group has dropped 70
percent, Era Group has slumped 29 percent and Bristow
Group is down 24 percent. By contrast, the S&P 500 index
has gained about 3 percent over that time.
"It's a pretty unsettled time in our industry right now,"
said CHC spokesman T.R. Reid, adding that CHC remained
optimistic about long-term demand. "The industry is moving
further and further offshore," Reid said.
Bristow, in an emailed statement, said: "While our growth
rate may be impacted by the current market environment, Bristow
is in good position to weather the downturn in oil prices."
An Era Group spokeswoman declined to comment, citing "quiet
period" rules.
While oil transport firms are more likely to be hit
initially if exploration projects get cancelled, leasing
companies could also suffer.
Leasing companies include Waypoint Leasing, Macquarie
Rotorcraft Leasing and Milestone Aviation Group, which in
October agreed to be bought by General Electric Co for
$1.78 billion. All declined to comment.
OIL-RICH MARKET
Sales of rotorcraft for the oil and gas industry have more
than doubled since 2006, outpacing growth in the broader
non-military market, according to the Teal Group. Military
helicopter sales are worth about $16 billion a year.
To be sure, helicopters are only part of the business for
diversified aerospace and industrial manufacturers, and other
product lines, including United Tech's aerospace parts unit and
Textron's Cessna jet business, stand to benefit from cheaper
fuel.
But the oil industry has been by far the biggest growth
market for non-military helicopter sales and many new products
have been developed for this market, said Richard Aboulafia, an
analyst at the Teal Group. "If (oil) prices stay around $50,
there could be some real damage to these programs," he said.
Brent crude traded at $48.69 a barrel on Wednesday,
near six-year lows, despite a rare 4.5 percent spike.
Between 20 to 30 percent of the demand for off-shore
helicopter crew transport is tied to drilling for exploration,
while the rest covers traffic to already-producing facilities,
said Amy Groeschel, an analyst at IHS Energy.
Exploration and development are more vulnerable to cuts,
Groeschel said, because they are tied to projects that could be
canceled.
Helicopters that service oil and gas companies are generally
larger and more expensive than those used for search-and-rescue
missions or executive travel because they carry large crews and
may need to make long trips out to sea.
"What we may see is a pause in new orders being placed,"
said Chris Seymour, head of market analysis for consulting firm
Ascend Flightglobal.
Newly developed helicopters expected to serve the oil
industry include Airbus' EC175, and Bell's 525 Relentless, which
is due to make its first flight early this year.
Mike Suldo, oil and gas market specialist for Bell
Helicopter, said in an email the company was not seeing any
slowdown or expecting a marked dent in its business.
"We do not anticipate a significant letup, as many energy
companies, operators and national governments are seeking more
innovative and modern helicopters."
But analysts are more cautious. "Since a component of sales
is to the oil and gas industry, it's unfortunate for the timing
of the roll-out," said Brian Foley, an independent aviation
consultant.
A United Technologies spokesman declined to comment when
asked this week about the impact from low oil prices, citing the
"quiet period" close to an earnings release.
Finmeccanica did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Airbus, which says its helicopters represent about a fourth
of the estimated 2,300 rotorcraft used today for oil and gas
missions, is not seeing any cancellations as a result of falling
oil prices, said Christopher Grainger, vice president for oil
and gas sales at Airbus Helicopters.
Grainger said in an email that Airbus expected "things to
remain relatively stable" in 2015, but remained in close contact
with its customers and the oil companies. "We all have to adapt
accordingly."
(Editing by Eric Effron and Tomasz Janowski)