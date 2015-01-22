NEW YORK Jan 22 Billionaire investor Carl
Icahn, whose own portfolio is stocked with oil companies, said
on Thursday that he expects the price of oil to fall further but
expects it to recover in the future as the demand for oil is
bound to increase.
"I believe that oil will go lower," he said in an interview
on CNBC, calling oil a "great opportunity."
But, he added, "I wouldn't rush in now on oil."
Crude prices have collapsed by more than half since
June, sending share prices for many energy companies sharply
lower.
Icahn likes to underscore his long investment horizons and
noted that in the end his investments often pay off handsomely.
One of those is a bet that the euro would fall against the
dollar, something that he said he grit his teeth over when the
European currency was rising.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Luciana Lopez; Editing by
Chris Reese)