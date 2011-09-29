* ICE proposes new NX Brent contracts with 25-day basis

* Reflects changes to Platts BFOE assessments

* Trading in new contracts to start in 4th quarter 2012

* First expiry of NX Brent will be February 2013

LONDON, Sept 29 Futures and options exchange ICE plans to introduce Brent crude oil contracts with new expiry dates to reflect a change in the way the underlying physical market is assessed, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

The new ICE Brent contracts, to be called New Expiry or NX contracts, will be available for trading from the fourth quarter of 2011 and will have a first expiry month of February 2013, the IntercontinentalExchange Inc said.

The ICE NX futures and options contracts will have an expiry calendar based on 25 days instead of 21 days to reflect a change in how the forward cash market is assessed by oil price assessment service Platts.

"The Exchange will amend the basis of calculation of the ICE Brent Index so that it reflects trades and assessments in the 25-day BFOE market," ICE said.

Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill , sets a price for Dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's oil cargoes and forms part of the underlying market for Brent futures.

But supply of the four North Sea crudes currently used to set dated -- Brent BFO-E, Forties FOT-E, Oseberg BFO-OSE and Ekofisk EKO-E -- also known as BFOE, has been falling steadily due to natural declines in oilfields.

Platts has recently said it will change the basis for assessing BFOE from January 2012 to address concerns about its dwindling supplies.

From Jan. 6, 2012, Platts will use crude cargoes loading in the next 10-25 days to work out the price of dated Brent, rather than 10-21 days at present, aiming to make more cargoes count towards the value of the benchmark. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)